House M.D. – The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

House MD - The Complete Series Blu-ray Disc
House M.D. – The Complete Series 39-disc Blu-ray set

House M.D. – The Complete Series is releasing in high definition on Blu-ray Disc on January 28, 2025. The series was previously released in total on standard definition DVD in 2020. The 39-disc set from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment includes all 177 episodes of the show that ran on Fox from 2004 to 2012.

On Blu-ray, episodes from the eight seasons of House M.D. are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

House M.D. – The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is priced $109.98 from retailers including Amazon.

Special Features

  • Episode Commentaries with Writers and Producers
  • Bloopers
  • Alternate Takes
  • An Original Short
  • Audition Tapes
  • A Set Tour
  • Behind-the-Scenes Content
  • Optional English SDH and Spanish subtitles for each episode

Description: Description: Every baffling case. Every brilliant diagnosis. Every brutal insult. They’re all here in all eight seasons of House, M.D., the compelling medical drama that critics proclaimed “one of the smartest and intellectually bravest shows on television” (Jennifer Arrow, E! Online).

Two-time Golden Globe winner Hugh Laurie is Dr. Gregory House, Princeton-Plainsboro Teaching Hospital’s Chief of Diagnostic Medicine, whose astounding intellect is matched only by his frightening bedside manner. Relive every captivating moment as House and his team of doctors solve complex medical mysteries, push professional boundaries, and face their own demons. Gripping, witty, and intelligent, satisfy your House addiction with all episodes of this Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award-winning television phenomenon.

‘No Country for Old Men’ Reviewed on 4K Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR
