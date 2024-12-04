Wicked Will Release In A Limited Edition 4k Giftset With Certificate Of Authenticity

Wicked (2024) Limited Edition Giftset with Gold Toned Bookends Buy at Amazon

Universal’s Wicked (2024) released in US theaters on November 22 and is already up for pre-order in disc and digital formats, the most exciting of which is a Limited Edition Giftset with gold toned bookends and a Certificate of Authenticity. They are only making 2,550 copies of the collectible edition, which comes in a large case to hold the bookends. The discs are housed in a cardboard case that opens to an image from the film, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. MSRP: $239.99 Order at Amazon

Wicked (2024) Limited Edition Giftset with Gold Toned Bookends Order at Amazon

Logline: Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.

Walmart Exclusive

Wicked will also release at Walmart in an exclusive 4k SteelBook with unique artwork on the cover, back, and inside spread. The Limited Edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Code to redeem a Digital Copy. MSRP: $34.96 Order at Walmart

Wicked (2024) Walmart Exclusive Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Order at Walmart