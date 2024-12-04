Home4k Blu-rayWicked Will Release In A Limited Edition 4k Giftset With Certificate Of...
Wicked Will Release In A Limited Edition 4k Giftset With Certificate Of Authenticity

Wicked Exclusive Limited Edition Giftset
Universal’s Wicked (2024) released in US theaters on November 22 and is already up for pre-order in disc and digital formats, the most exciting of which is a Limited Edition Giftset with gold toned bookends and a Certificate of Authenticity. They are only making 2,550 copies of the collectible edition, which comes in a large case to hold the bookends. The discs are housed in a cardboard case that opens to an image from the film, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. MSRP: $239.99 Order at Amazon

Wicked Limited Edition Giftset
Logline: Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman because of her green skin, and Glinda, a popular girl, become friends at Shiz University in the Land of Oz. After an encounter with the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads.

Wicked will also release at Walmart in an exclusive 4k SteelBook with unique artwork on the cover, back, and inside spread. The Limited Edition includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Code to redeem a Digital Copy. MSRP: $34.96 Order at Walmart

Wicked Limited Edition Walmart 4k SteelBook open
Wicked Limited Edition Walmart 4k SteelBook angle
