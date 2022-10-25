House of the Dragon: Season 1 Release Date & 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition Revealed

House of the Dragon: Season 1 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Order on Amazon

We first got a glimpse of the artwork and disc details for the House of the Dragon: Season 1 just a week ago, and now the release date and artwork for the Limited Edition Collectible SteelBook have been revealed.

The series will arrive in disc formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 20, 2022. The Blu-ray combo editions from HBO/SDS all include a code to redeem Digital Copies of all episodes. The 8-disc 4k Blu-ray editions also include copies in 1080p on Blu-ray.

In 4k, the episodes are presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. Immersive Dolby Atmos audio is offered on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions of House of the Dragon. Subtitles are included in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

House of the Dragon: Season 1 on 4k Blu-ray is priced $49.99 (List: $54.99) and the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook $49.99 (List: $59.99). The 1080p Blu-ray is priced $39.96 (List: $49.99) on Amazon. All editions release on December 20, 2022.

