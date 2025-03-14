Deal Alert: Save $80 On Apple AirPods Pro 2 with Hearing Aid Feature

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Buy at Amazon or Best Buy

Right now there is a great deal happening on Apple AirPods Pro 2 models. The AirPods are on sale for only $169.99 from Amazon and Best Buy, which amounts to an $80 savings off the list price of $24.99.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 model adds a hearing aid feature to the already high-quality earbuds. And, with Active Noise Cancellation can remove up to 2x more background noise. The product includes a charging case with speaker, USB-C charging cable, and (XS, S, M, L) silicone ear tips.

Limited Time Offer! The Apple AirPods Pro 2 sale at Best Buy ends Saturday, March 15 , 2025, while the sale at Amazon is undetermined.

Product Features

PIONEERING HEARING — AirPods Pro 2 unlock the world’s first all-in-one hearing health experience: a scientifically validated Hearing Test,* clinical-grade and active Hearing Protection.*

INTELLIGENT NOISE CONTROL — Active Noise Cancellation removes up to 2x more background noise.* Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you, and Adaptive Audio seamlessly blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode for the best listening experience in any environment.* And when you’re speaking with someone nearby, Conversation Awareness automatically lowers the volume of what’s playing.*

IMPROVED SOUND AND CALL QUALITY — The Apple-designed H2 chip helps to create deeply immersive sound. The low-distortion, custom-built driver delivers crisp, clear high notes and full, rich bass in stunning definition. Voice Isolation improves the quality of phone calls in loud conditions.*

CUSTOMIZABLE FIT — Includes four pairs of silicone tips (XS, S, M, L) to fit a wide range of ear shapes and provide all-day comfort. The tips create an acoustic seal to help keep out noise and secure AirPods Pro 2 in place.

DUST, SWEAT, AND WATER RESISTANT — Both AirPods Pro and the MagSafe Charging Case are IP54 dust, sweat, and water resistant, so you can listen comfortably in more conditions.*

PERSONALIZED SPATIAL AUDIO — With sound that suits your unique ear shape along with dynamic head tracking, AirPods Pro 2 deliver an immersive listening experience that places sound all around you.* You can also listen to select songs, shows, and movies in Dolby Atmos.

A HIGHER LEVEL OF CONTROL — Simply swipe, press, and hold the stem to manage playback functions using Touch control. And with Siri Interactions, simply nod your head yes or shake your head no when Siri asks if you’d like to hear a message, answer a call, or manage a notification.*

LONG BATTERY LIFE — Get up to 6 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled. And get up to 30 hours of total listening time with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, using the case.*

A MORE CAPABLE CASE— Keep track of AirPods Pro 2 with Precision Finding and a built-in speaker.* A lanyard loop helps keep your AirPods Pro 2 close. Charge with an Apple Watch or MagSafe Charger, USB-C Charge Cable, or Qi-certified charger.

LEGAL DISCLAIMERS — This is a summary of the main product features. See “Additional information” to learn more.