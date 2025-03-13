The Wheel of Time Season 3 Is Now Streaming (in 4k, HDR, Atmos)

The Wheel of Time S3 E1 Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred Watch on Prime

The first three episodes of Amazon Original Series “The Wheel of Time” Season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video. The third season of “The Wheel of Time” consists of eight episodes that will premiere weekly on Thursdays through April 17, 2025.

Episodes of “The Wheel of Time” are presented in 4k UHD with High Dynamic Range on screens that support deeper color depth using Dolby Vision or HDR10. The audio is provided in immersive Dolby Atmos, offering multichannel surround sound including overhead effects. (Learn How To Get Atmos on Prime Video)

“The Wheel of Time” stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, along with Daniel Henney (Lan Mandragoran), Zoë Robins (Nynaeve al’Meara), Madeleine Madden (Egwene Al’Vere), Josha Stradowski (Rand al’Thor), and Marcus Rutherford (Perrin Aybara). The series was created by Rafe Judkins based on the book series “The Wheel of Time” by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

Logline: With the Forsaken loose in the world, the heroes of the Light must chart their own courses and muster hidden strengths as they face the Darkness within themselves.