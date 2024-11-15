Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Limited 4k Collectible Edition

Pulp Fiction (1994) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The 30th Anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) will be celebrated with a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray collectible set releasing on Dec. 3, 2024. The film’s historical premiere was also recognized with a limited theatrical run in October 2024.

The 4k Blu-ray edition includes extensive legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film in a collectible premium slipcase, a new slipcover with pop-up artwork, lobby card reproductions, photography select sheet, and decals.

Pulp Fiction was previously released on 4k Blu-ray (read review) and is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is provided in lossless 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Pulp Fiction (1994) 60th Anniversary Limited Edition is priced $59.99 US. Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat

Here are Some Facts on the Fiction

Enhanced Trivia Track

Blu-ray

Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary

Deleted Scenes

Behind the Scenes Montages

Production Design Featurette

Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation

Independent Spirit Awards

Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech

Charlie Rose Show

Marketing Gallery

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Pulp Fiction Posters

Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track

Soundtrack Chapters

Description: In 1994, writer-director Quentin Tarantino blew away audiences and critics with his brazenly brilliant tribute to hard-crime capers, PULP FICTION. 30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack.