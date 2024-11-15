Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Limited 4k Collectible Edition

The 30th Anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) will be celebrated with a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray collectible set releasing on Dec. 3, 2024. The film’s historical premiere was also recognized with a limited theatrical run in October 2024.
The 4k Blu-ray edition includes extensive legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film in a collectible premium slipcase, a new slipcover with pop-up artwork, lobby card reproductions, photography select sheet, and decals.
Pulp Fiction was previously released on 4k Blu-ray (read review) and is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is provided in lossless 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.
Pulp Fiction (1994) 60th Anniversary Limited Edition is priced $59.99 US. Buy on Amazon
4k Blu-ray
- Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
- Here are Some Facts on the Fiction
- Enhanced Trivia Track
Blu-ray
- Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary
- Deleted Scenes
- Behind the Scenes Montages
- Production Design Featurette
- Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation
- Independent Spirit Awards
- Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech
- Charlie Rose Show
- Marketing Gallery
- Theatrical Trailers
- TV Spots
- Pulp Fiction Posters
- Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads
- Still Galleries
- Soundtrack Chapters
Description: In 1994, writer-director Quentin Tarantino blew away audiences and critics with his brazenly brilliant tribute to hard-crime capers, PULP FICTION. 30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack.