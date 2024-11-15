Home4k Blu-rayQuentin Tarantino's 'Pulp Fiction' 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Limited 4k Collectible Edition
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Limited 4k Collectible Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition Amazon Exclusive open
Pulp Fiction (1994) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The 30th Anniversary of Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) will be celebrated with a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray collectible set releasing on Dec. 3, 2024. The film’s historical premiere was also recognized with a limited theatrical run in October 2024.

The 4k Blu-ray edition includes extensive legacy bonus content and access to a Digital copy of the film in a collectible premium slipcase, a new slipcover with pop-up artwork, lobby card reproductions, photography select sheet, and decals.

Pulp Fiction was previously released on 4k Blu-ray (read review) and is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is provided in lossless 24-bit DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Pulp Fiction (1994) 60th Anniversary Limited Edition is priced $59.99 US. Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray

  • Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
  • Here are Some Facts on the Fiction
  • Enhanced Trivia Track

Blu-ray

  • Not the Usual Mindless Boring Getting to Know You Chit Chat
  • Here Are Some Facts on the Fiction
  • Pulp Fiction: The Facts – Documentary
  • Deleted Scenes
  • Behind the Scenes Montages
  • Production Design Featurette
  • Siskel & Ebert “At the Movies”- The Tarantino Generation
  • Independent Spirit Awards
  • Cannes Film Festival – Palme d’Or Acceptance Speech
  • Charlie Rose Show
  • Marketing Gallery
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • TV Spots
  • Pulp Fiction Posters
  • Academy Award Campaign and Trade Ads
  • Still Galleries
  • Enhanced Trivia Track
  • Soundtrack Chapters

Description: In 1994, writer-director Quentin Tarantino blew away audiences and critics with his brazenly brilliant tribute to hard-crime capers, PULP FICTION. 30 years later, the acclaimed and award-winning film continues to thrill new generations of fans with its infinitely quotable dialogue, superb cast, ingenious plot, and chart-topping soundtrack.

Pulp Fiction 30th Anniversary Collector's Edition Amazon Exclusive
Pulp Fiction (1994) 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 Release Dates On Paramount, Blu-ray & DVD
Next article
How To Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming On Netflix
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson poster

How To Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming On Netflix

HD Report - 0
Yellowstone S5 E9

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 Release Dates On Paramount, Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
se7en-4k-blu-ray-steelbook

New Details On Se7en 4k Blu-ray Editions & Pre-Order Listings

Jeff Chabot - 0