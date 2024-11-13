Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 Release Dates On Paramount, Blu-ray & DVD

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 2 premieres on November 10, 2024 on Paramount Network. The second part kicks off two years after the first part of the season arrived on November 13, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc and DVD, Season 5 – Part 2 of Yellowstone will hit stores on December 31, 2024.

Season 5 – Part 2 consists of six episodes that run weekly through December 15, 2024. Episode 9 was written by Taylor Sheridan and Christina Alexandra Voros (other co-writers TBD).

Episodes of Yellowstone are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The English audio is offered in Dolby TrueHD 5.1.

Description: John Dutton and his family deal with numerous issues involved with owning the largest ranch in the US including politicians, land/oil developers, an Indian reservation, and its neighbor, Yellowstone Park.