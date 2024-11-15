HomeStreamingNetflixHow To Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming On Netflix
How To Watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming On Netflix

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson poster

The highly anticipated bout between Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Netflix’s premiere boxing event happens on November 15, 2024. The fight starts at 8pm ET / 5 pm PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Paul and Tyson are expected to enter the ring at 11:15 pm ET / 8:15 pm PT, with the fight beginning at 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

Netflix can be streamed on PCs, smart apps for TVs and media players, and mobile devices. The broadcast will feature live commentary in English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German.

Netflix Fight Card

  • Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul
  • Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2
  • Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
  • Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes
  • Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool
  • Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
  • Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) present a heavyweight boxing mega-event headlined by The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 6 KOs) vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs). Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson will stream live globally, exclusively on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024 from the 80,000-seat capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will defend her undisputed title over 10, two-minute rounds against boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history.

