New Movie Releases On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, Nov. 12, 2024

Here are our must-own picks for the week of Nov. 12, 2024 on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital! Let’s start with Akira Kurosawa’s signature classic Seven Samurai (1954) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a 3-disc edition from The Criterion Collection. Born on the Fourth of July (1989) has been restored in 4k and approved by Oliver Stone for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Shout Studios. The Invasion (2007) starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig has been remastered in 4k from Arrow Video. And, Steven Spielberg’s The Sugarland Express (1974) arrives in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Universal.

On Blu-ray Disc, we suggest you pick up Afro Samurai – The Complete Series that includes the feature film Afro Samurai: Resurrection. Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 2 arrives in a 3-disc edition from Paramount. The Complete Thin Man Collection is a 6-disc edition from Warner Archive. And, The King of Queens: The Complete Series arrives in a 20-disc set from Mill Creek.

In digital formats, Megalopolis (2024), Saturday Night (2024), Goodrich (2024), Look Into My Eyes (2024), and Your Monster (2024) are all now available. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other sellers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Nov. 12, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Digital

