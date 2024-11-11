Home4k Blu-rayNew Movie Releases On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, Nov. 12, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDNews

New Movie Releases On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital, Nov. 12, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Star Trek- Prodigy- Season 2 Blu-ray
The Last Unicorn 4k Steelbook Shout
The Sugarland Express 4k UHD Universal
Scarface 1932 4k UHD Criterion
The King of Queens- The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Invasion 2007 4k UHD Arrow
Seven Samurai 4k Blu-ray Criterion

Here are our must-own picks for the week of Nov. 12, 2024 on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital! Let’s start with Akira Kurosawa’s signature classic Seven Samurai (1954) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a 3-disc edition from The Criterion Collection. Born on the Fourth of July (1989) has been restored in 4k and approved by Oliver Stone for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Shout Studios. The Invasion (2007) starring Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig has been remastered in 4k from Arrow Video. And, Steven Spielberg’s The Sugarland Express (1974) arrives in a 4k Blu-ray combo edition from Universal.

On Blu-ray Disc, we suggest you pick up Afro Samurai – The Complete Series that includes the feature film Afro Samurai: Resurrection. Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 2 arrives in a 3-disc edition from Paramount. The Complete Thin Man Collection is a 6-disc edition from Warner Archive. And, The King of Queens: The Complete Series arrives in a 20-disc set from Mill Creek.

In digital formats, Megalopolis (2024), Saturday Night (2024), Goodrich (2024), Look Into My Eyes (2024), and Your Monster (2024) are all now available. See more releases below with links to Amazon and other sellers.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Releases, Nov. 12, 2024

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Digital

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.

Previous article
Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Seinfeld in 4k!

Seinfeld The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Lioness Season Two!


Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Star Trek- Prodigy- Season 2 Blu-ray

Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Megalopolis movie still 1

Megalopolis Is Now Available On-Demand in 4k UHD + Dolby Atmos

HD Report - 0
Sony 85 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series- LED Smart Google TV KD85X77L

Sony 4k TV Deal 75″ Bravia with Dolby Vision + Google...

DealFinder - 0