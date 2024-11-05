New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Movie & TV Series Releases Nov. 5, 2024

Want to know what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital on Tuesday, November 5, 2024? Let’s start with Godzilla (1954) arriving in a 3-disc 4k UHD/BD edition from The Criterion Collection. The Crow (1954) hits stores in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

Classic holiday feature White Christmas (1954) gets a 4k upgrade from Paramount to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Rules of Engagement (2000) gets a 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber. And John Wick (2014) celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a Titans of Cult 4k UHD Amazon Exclusive Steelbook.

On Blu-ray Disc, It Ends With Us (2024) releases on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. Psycho Pass: Providence gets both a standard Blu-ray edition along with a Limited Edition Blu-ray from Cruncyroll. Dr. Who: The Complete Jodie Whittaker Years is a 12-disc Blu-ray Edition from BBC. And, I Love Lucy: The Complete Series arrives in a 33-disc set from Paramount with all 180 episodes of the show that ran from 1951 to 1957 on CBS. See more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon.

New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Movie & Series Releases Nov. 5, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

Digital

Cellar Door

Levels

The Apprentice

White Bird

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital releases.