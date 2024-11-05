New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Movie & TV Series Releases Nov. 5, 2024

Want to know what’s new on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and Digital on Tuesday, November 5, 2024? Let’s start with Godzilla (1954) arriving in a 3-disc 4k UHD/BD edition from The Criterion Collection. The Crow (1954) hits stores in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.
Classic holiday feature White Christmas (1954) gets a 4k upgrade from Paramount to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Rules of Engagement (2000) gets a 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber. And John Wick (2014) celebrates its 10th Anniversary with a Titans of Cult 4k UHD Amazon Exclusive Steelbook.
On Blu-ray Disc, It Ends With Us (2024) releases on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. Psycho Pass: Providence gets both a standard Blu-ray edition along with a Limited Edition Blu-ray from Cruncyroll. Dr. Who: The Complete Jodie Whittaker Years is a 12-disc Blu-ray Edition from BBC. And, I Love Lucy: The Complete Series arrives in a 33-disc set from Paramount with all 180 episodes of the show that ran from 1951 to 1957 on CBS. See more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon.
New Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & Digital Movie & Series Releases Nov. 5, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Bones and All (2022) 2-disc edition Shout! Studios
- Escape from New York (1981) – Limited Edition Steelbook Shout! Studios
- Fright (1971) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Godzilla (1954) 3-disc edition Criterion HOT!
- John Wick (2014) Titans of Cult Amazon Exclusive Steelbook HOT!
- Krampus (2015) 2-disc SteelBook edition Shout! Studios
- Last Christmas (2019) 2-disc/Digital edition Universal
- One Piece Film Red (2022) SteelBook Crunchyroll
- Rules of Engagement (2000) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- The 4:30 Movie (2024) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate
- The Crow (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Lionsgate HOT!
- The Crow (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon SteelBook Lionsgate
- The Crow (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Walmart Exclusive LionSgate
- The Wizard of Oz (1939) 85th Anniversary Theater Edition
- Trap (2024) Warner Bros.
- We Were Soldiers (2002) 2-disc/Digital edition Paramount HOT!
- White Christmas (1954) 2-disc/Digital edition Paramount
- You Gotta Believe (2024) Well Go USA
2k Blu-ray
- 1982: Greatest Geek Year Ever MVD
- Blink Twice (2024) Warner Bros. HOT!
- Bones and All (2022) 2-disc edition Shout! Studios
- Bluey Seasons 1-3 BBC
- Dr. Who: The Complete Jodie Whittaker Years BBCHOT!
- Escape from New York (1981) – Limited Edition Steelbook Shout! Studios
- Fright (1971) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Godzilla (1954) 3-disc edition Criterion HOT!
- I Love Lucy: The Complete Series 33-disc set Paramount HOT!
- It Ends With Us (2024) Blu-ray/Digital HOT!
- John Wick (2014) Titans of Cult Amazon Exclusive Steelbook
- Krampus (2015) 2-disc SteelBook edition Shout! Studios
- Murdoch Mysteries Season 17
- Last Christmas (2019) 2-disc/Digital edition Universal
- One Piece Film Red (2022) SteelBook Cruncyroll
- Orphan Black: Echoes Season One
- Psycho Pass: Providence Crunchyroll
- Psycho Pass: Providence Limited Edition Crunchyroll
- Rules of Engagement (2000) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Strange Darling (2023) Magenta Light Studios
- The 4:30 Movie (2024) 4k SteelBook Lionsgate
- The Crow (2024) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Lionsgate
- The Wizard of Oz (1939) 85th Anniversary Theater Edition
- Trap (2024) Warner Bros. HOT!
- We Were Soldiers (2002) 2-disc/Digital edition Paramount
- White Christmas (1954) 2-disc/Digital edition Paramount
- You Gotta Believe (2024) Well Go USA
Digital
- Cellar Door
- Levels
- The Apprentice
- White Bird
