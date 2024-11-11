Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 2 Is Now Available On Blu-ray & DVD

Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 2 on Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 2 is now available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The 3-disc editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution include all 20 episodes that streamed on Netflix premiering on July 1, 2024.

Star Trek: Prodigy – Season 2 is priced $21.98 (List: $25.99) on Blu-ray and $19.98 on DVD.

Episodes

1 – 2. “Into the Breach”

3. “Who Saves the Saviors”

4. “Temporal Mechanics 101”

5. “Observer’s Paradox”

6. “Imposter Syndrome”

7. “The Fast and the Curious”

8. “Is There in Beauty No Truth?”

9 – 10. “The Devourer of All Things”

Synopsis

In Season 2, the Prodigy crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay and bring peace to Gwyn’s home world. But when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past.