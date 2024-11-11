Megalopolis Is Now Available On-Demand in 4k UHD + Dolby Atmos

Home4kMegalopolis Is Now Available On-Demand in 4k UHD + Dolby Atmos
Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis was a box office flop when it premiered in US theaters last September, but perhaps the home media releases will recover some losses for the acclaimed director who invested over $120M of his own funds to produce and market the film.

Megalopolis is now available On-Demand in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Atmos. The streaming release will be followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD physical media editions (expected late December), as well as digital purchase options.

The price of Megalopolis to rent is $19.99 from most major digital movie services including Amazon, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, Microsoft, and YouTube. On disc, 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions are available to pre-order on Amazon, priced $25.51 and $28.87, respectively.

Logline: The city of New Rome faces the duel between Cesar Catilina, a brilliant artist in favor of an Utopian future, and the greedy mayor Franklyn Cicero. Between them is Julia Cicero, with her loyalty divided between her father and her beloved.

Summary: Genius artist Cesar Catilina seeks to leap the City of New Rome into a utopian, idealistic future, while his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.

