Home4k Blu-rayAhsoka, Hawkeye, Loki S2, & The Mandalorian S3 will Get 4k SteelBook...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

Ahsoka, Hawkeye, Loki S2, & The Mandalorian S3 will Get 4k SteelBook Releases Featuring Dolby Vision

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Hawkeye 4k SteelBook open
Ahsoka 4k SteelBook open
The Manalorian Season 3 4k SteelBook open
Loki Season 2 4k SteelBook open

Disney has just announced the release of four original series from the Star Wars and Marvel Studios on physical media. The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka Season 1, Hawkeye Season 1, and Loki Season 2 will all be released in 4K Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook editions and feature Dolby Vision HDR.

Previous Disney releases only included the HDR10 High Dynamic Range format, considered to be inferior to Dolby Vision. DV is propriety, while HDR10 is open source. Disney’s integration of Dolby Vision isn’t exactly new though, as the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine on 4k Blu-ray also featured Dolby Vision.

On 4k Blu-ray, each Disney+ series is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

The upcoming SteelBook editions feature unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features. 

Pre-orders are pending.

Previous article
Joker: Folie à Deux Release Dates & Details On 2k/4k Blu-ray, Digital & SteelBook [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Joker- Folie à Deux 4k SteelBook open

Joker: Folie à Deux Release Dates & Details On 2k/4k Blu-ray,...

HD Report - 0
Screenshot 2024-10-20 at 7.27.43 AM

Twisters, Deadpool & Wolverine, Borderlands, Transformers One + More 4k/2k Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Twisters 2024 4k Blu-ray Digital Collectors Edition

Universal’s Twisters Is Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

HD Report - 1