Ahsoka, Hawkeye, Loki S2, & The Mandalorian S3 will Get 4k SteelBook Releases Featuring Dolby Vision

Disney has just announced the release of four original series from the Star Wars and Marvel Studios on physical media. The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka Season 1, Hawkeye Season 1, and Loki Season 2 will all be released in 4K Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook editions and feature Dolby Vision HDR.

Previous Disney releases only included the HDR10 High Dynamic Range format, considered to be inferior to Dolby Vision. DV is propriety, while HDR10 is open source. Disney’s integration of Dolby Vision isn’t exactly new though, as the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine on 4k Blu-ray also featured Dolby Vision.

On 4k Blu-ray, each Disney+ series is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

The upcoming SteelBook editions feature unique artwork from artist Attila Szarka, as well as collectors cards and new bonus features.

Pre-orders are pending.