Netflix Top 10 TV Shows Watched Globally (Ending Sept. 1, 2024)

The Umbrella Academy Season 4

Want to know what the most-watched TV shows are on Netflix? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 titles in the English language ranked by the total number of views. The list also includes the number of hours each title was viewed and the total run time of the movie. Please note, that some of these titles are ranked high because they may have been leaving Netflix and are no longer available on the service. Find expired titles on Amazon Prime Video and other digital movie platforms.

Top 10 Global TV Shows Ending Sept. 1, 2024

RankTitleHours ViewedViews
1Worst Ex Ever: Season 1 [3h 50m] 32,300,0008,400,000 
2Emily in Paris: Season 4 [2h 50m] 18,500,0006,500,000 
3American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1 [2h 40m] 10,900,0004,100,000 
4KAOS [6h 40m] 22,800,0003,400,000 
5Adam Sandler: Love You [1h 14m] 2,900,0002,400,000 
6Mermaid Magic: Season 1 [4h 19m] 9,900,0002,300,000 
7Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War: Season 1 [3h 52m] 8,500,0002,200,000 
8The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 [5h 40m] 11,900,0002,100,000 
9Love Is Blind: UK: Season 1 [11h 45m] 23,200,0002,000,000 
10Dark Winds: Season 1 [4h 21m] 6,900,0001,600,000
Source: Netflix

Top 10 Global TV Shows Ending Aug. 18, 2024

RankTitleHours ViewedViews
1Emily in Paris: Season 4 [2h 50m]56,500,00019,900,000
2American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1 [2h 40m]33,000,00012,400,000
3The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 [5h 40m]42,800,0007,600,000
4Matt Rife: Lucid – A Crowd Work Special [54m]4,400,0004,900,000
5Love Is Blind: UK: Season 1 [8h 32m]34,400,0004,000,000
6A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Season 1 [4h 37m]17,100,0003,700,000
7Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 10 [2h 26m]4,600,0001,900,000
8Simone Biles Rising: Season 1 [1h 45m]3,200,0001,800,000
9Emily in Paris: Season 1 [4h 49m]8,500,0001,800,000
10Emily in Paris: Season 3 [5h 30m]9,200,0001,700,000
Source: Netflix

Godzilla Minus One Release Date Announced On 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD  
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

