Netflix Top 10 TV Shows Watched Globally (Ending Sept. 1, 2024)

Want to know what the most-watched TV shows are on Netflix? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 titles in the English language ranked by the total number of views. The list also includes the number of hours each title was viewed and the total run time of the movie. Please note, that some of these titles are ranked high because they may have been leaving Netflix and are no longer available on the service. Find expired titles on Amazon Prime Video and other digital movie platforms.

Top 10 Global TV Shows Ending Sept. 1, 2024

Rank Title Hours Viewed Views 1 Worst Ex Ever: Season 1 [3h 50m] 32,300,000 8,400,000 2 Emily in Paris: Season 4 [2h 50m] 18,500,000 6,500,000 3 American Murder: Laci Peterson: Season 1 [2h 40m] 10,900,000 4,100,000 4 KAOS [6h 40m] 22,800,000 3,400,000 5 Adam Sandler: Love You [1h 14m] 2,900,000 2,400,000 6 Mermaid Magic: Season 1 [4h 19m] 9,900,000 2,300,000 7 Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War: Season 1 [3h 52m] 8,500,000 2,200,000 8 The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 [5h 40m] 11,900,000 2,100,000 9 Love Is Blind: UK: Season 1 [11h 45m] 23,200,000 2,000,000 10 Dark Winds: Season 1 [4h 21m] 6,900,000 1,600,000 Source: Netflix

