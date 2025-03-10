The Apprentice TV Series Is Now Streaming On Prime Video

The Apprentice (Season One) Now Streaming On Prime Video

NBC’s reality TV show The Apprentice starring Donald Trump has begun streaming on Prime Video free with a Prime membership. The premiere on Amazon’s streaming service marks the first time the show has been made available digitally.

The Apprentice on Prime Video begins with Season 1 on March 10, and additional Seasons 2 through 7 will premiere weekly on Mondays.

Season 1 (which first aired on NBC in 2004) consists of 15 episodes that last between 41 and 44 minutes each, with the finale running a total of 1 hour and 25 minutes.

The Apprentice is only available with a Prime membership, and not currently for rent or purchase in single episodes or seasons.

Owned by MGM Television, The Apprentice was created by Mark Burnett and stars Donald Trump (who also produced the series.)

In the series, a group of motivated businesspeople are given challenging weekly tasks with the ultimate goal of becoming Donald Trump’s apprentice.