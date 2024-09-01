Home4k Blu-rayLimited Time Deal: Take 47% Off Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNews

Limited Time Deal: Take 47% Off Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4
Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4 (6-Movie Collection) Buy on Amazon

The Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 4 is now on sale for a limited time for 47% off the list price of $215.99. The 6-movie, 12-disc collection is on sale for only $114.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we’ve seen the collection since releasing mid-February, 2024.

The new volume features six films presented in 4k Ultra HD for the first time including His Girl Friday (1940), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), Kramer vs Kramer (1979), Starman (1984), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), and Punch Drunk Love (2002).

All six films are presented in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. Soundtracks vary according to the title but five of the films are offered in Dolby Atmos with the exception of His Girl Friday provided in Mono DTS-HD Master Audio.

The movies are exclusively available on 4K Blu-ray Disc in this Limited Edition Set which includes an 80-page hardbound book on the history & impact of the films plus over 30 hours of new and archival special features.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 4 while the limited time deal and supplies last. Also, be sure to check out the lineup in the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 5 box set releasing October 1st, 2024. 

Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4
Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol. 4 (6-Movie Collection) Buy on Amazon

See full details about the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 4.

Previous article
New Netflix Originals & Licensed Shows & Movies Premiering In September, 2024
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Evil Final Season!



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
new netflix sept 2024

New Netflix Originals & Licensed Shows & Movies Premiering In September,...

HD Report - 0
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

Batman ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition 40% Off

DealFinder - 0
LOTR The Rings of Power Season 4k screen photo 1

Review: LOTR The Rings Of Power Season Two Is Stunning In...

HD Report - 0