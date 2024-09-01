New Netflix Originals & Licensed Shows & Movies Premiering In September, 2024

Netflix is premiering a huge assortment of movies and TV shows to the platform this month, including over 40 Netflix Original titles (titles produced and/or distributed by Netflix). Among the new TV shows are comedy special Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!, Selling Sunset – Season 8, and Emily in Paris – Season 4 – Part 2, to name a few.
Licensed titles (those that Netflix are paying to distribute) include Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (along with Jaws 2 and Jaws 3), The Expendables 1, 2, and 3, American Gangster starring Denzel Washington, and Edge of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.
What streams in 4k? Netflix Originals tend to be offered in 4k. Licensed titles are typically only in HD, with a few exceptions. See an archive of Netflix movies and shows in 4k.
Netflix Original Shows & Movies, September, 2024
Sep. 2
- Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef – Netflix Original
Sep. 3
- Last One Standing (Season 3) – Netflix Original
- Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! – Netflix Original
- Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer – Netflix Original
- Sep 4.
- Outlast (Season 2) – Netflix Original
Sep. 5
- Apollo 13: Survival – Netflix Original
- Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas – Netflix Original
- The Perfect Couple – Netflix Original
Sep. 6
- Disco, Ibiza, Locomía – Netflix Original
- Rebel Ridge – Netflix Original
- Selling Sunset (Season 8) – Netflix Original
- Sep. 9
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2) – Netflix Original
Sep. 10
- Ahir Shah: Ends – Netflix Original
- Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father – Netflix Original
Sep. 11
- Boxer
- The Circle (Season 7) – Netflix Original
- Technoboys – Netflix Original
Sep. 12
- Angel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall – Netflix Original
- Billionaire Island – Netflix Original
- Emily in Paris (Season 4) Part 2 – Netflix Original
- Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – Netflix Original
- Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) – Netflix Original
- Sep. 13
- Officer Black Belt – Netflix Original
- Sector 36 – Netflix Original
- Uglies – Netflix Original
Sep. 16
- CoComelon (Season 11) – Netflix Original
Sep. 17
- Culinary Class Wars – Netflix Original
- Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry – Netflix Original
Sep. 18
- Envious – Netflix Original
- What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates – Netflix Original
Sep. 19
- Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – Netflix Original
- The Queen of Villains – Netflix Original
- Twilight of the Gods – Netflix Original
Sep. 20
- His Three Daughters – Netflix Original
- KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty – Netflix Original
Sep. 26
- A True Gentleman – Netflix Original
- Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) – Netflix Original
- Nobody Wants This – Netflix Original
Sep. 27
- Lisabi: The Uprising – Netflix Original
- Rez Ball – Netflix Original
- We Were Kings – Netflix Original
- Will & Harper – Netflix Original
New Movies & Shows On Netflix, September, 2024
Sep. 1
- 300
- 5 Centimeters Per Second
- Along Came Polly
- BLUE GIANT
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Dragnet
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High
- Field of Dreams
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Legends of the Fall
- Magic Mike
- Midnight Run
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Shark Tale
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Stand by Me
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
- Wipeout: Batch 3
Sep. 2
- Call the Midwife (Series 13)
- The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)
Sep. 7
- Edge of Tomorrow
Sep. 12
- Black Mass
Sep. 15
- Ancient Aliens (Season 8)
- Heels (Seasons 1-2)
- Intervention (Season 23)
Sep. 16
- 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
- 30 for 30: Pony Excess
- 30 for 30: Rand University
- 30 for 30: The U
- 30 for 30: The U Part 2
- American Gangster
- Entourage
Sep. 18
- Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2)
Sep. 24
- Penelope (Season 1)
Read more Netflix news in our dedicated category.