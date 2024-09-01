HomeStreamingNetflixNew Netflix Originals & Licensed Shows & Movies Premiering In September, 2024
NetflixNews

New Netflix Originals & Licensed Shows & Movies Premiering In September, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
new netflix sept 2024

Netflix is premiering a huge assortment of movies and TV shows to the platform this month, including over 40 Netflix Original titles (titles produced and/or distributed by Netflix). Among the new TV shows are comedy special Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!, Selling Sunset – Season 8, and Emily in Paris – Season 4 – Part 2, to name a few.

Licensed titles (those that Netflix are paying to distribute) include Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (along with Jaws 2 and Jaws 3), The Expendables 1, 2, and 3, American Gangster starring Denzel Washington, and Edge of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

What streams in 4k? Netflix Originals tend to be offered in 4k. Licensed titles are typically only in HD, with a few exceptions. See an archive of Netflix movies and shows in 4k.

Netflix Original Shows & Movies, September, 2024

Sep. 2

  • Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef – Netflix Original

Sep. 3

  • Last One Standing (Season 3) – Netflix Original
  • Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! – Netflix Original
  • Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer – Netflix Original
  • Sep 4.
  • Outlast (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Sep. 5

  • Apollo 13: Survival – Netflix Original
  • Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas – Netflix Original
  • The Perfect Couple – Netflix Original

Sep. 6

  • Disco, Ibiza, Locomía – Netflix Original
  • Rebel Ridge – Netflix Original
  • Selling Sunset (Season 8) – Netflix Original
  • Sep. 9
  • Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Sep. 10

  • Ahir Shah: Ends – Netflix Original
  • Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father – Netflix Original

Sep. 11

  • Boxer
  • The Circle (Season 7) – Netflix Original
  • Technoboys – Netflix Original

Sep. 12

  • Angel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall – Netflix Original
  • Billionaire Island – Netflix Original
  • Emily in Paris (Season 4) Part 2 – Netflix Original
  • Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – Netflix Original
  • Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) – Netflix Original
  • Sep. 13
  • Officer Black Belt – Netflix Original
  • Sector 36 – Netflix Original
  • Uglies – Netflix Original

Sep. 16

  • CoComelon (Season 11) – Netflix Original

Sep. 17

  • Culinary Class Wars – Netflix Original
  • Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry – Netflix Original

Sep. 18

  • Envious – Netflix Original
  • What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates – Netflix Original

Sep. 19

  • Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – Netflix Original
  • The Queen of Villains – Netflix Original
  • Twilight of the Gods – Netflix Original

Sep. 20

  • His Three Daughters – Netflix Original
  • KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty – Netflix Original

Sep. 26

  • A True Gentleman – Netflix Original
  • Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) – Netflix Original
  • Nobody Wants This – Netflix Original

Sep. 27

  • Lisabi: The Uprising – Netflix Original
  • Rez Ball – Netflix Original
  • We Were Kings – Netflix Original
  • Will & Harper – Netflix Original

New Movies & Shows On Netflix, September, 2024

Sep. 1

  • 300
  • 5 Centimeters Per Second
  • Along Came Polly
  • BLUE GIANT
  • Diary of a Mad Black Woman
  • Dragnet
  • The Expendables
  • The Expendables 2
  • The Expendables 3
  • Fast Times at Ridgemont High
  • Field of Dreams
  • Jaws
  • Jaws 2
  • Jaws 3
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Magic Mike
  • Midnight Run
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
  • Shark Tale
  • Sonic the Hedgehog
  • Stand by Me
  • Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
  • Wipeout: Batch 3

Sep. 2

  • Call the Midwife (Series 13)
  • The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)

Sep. 7

  • Edge of Tomorrow

Sep. 12

  • Black Mass

Sep. 15

  • Ancient Aliens (Season 8)
  • Heels (Seasons 1-2)
  • Intervention (Season 23)

Sep. 16

  • 30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
  • 30 for 30: Pony Excess
  • 30 for 30: Rand University
  • 30 for 30: The U
  • 30 for 30: The U Part 2
  • American Gangster
  • Entourage

Sep. 18

  • Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2)

Sep. 24

  • Penelope (Season 1)

Read more Netflix news in our dedicated category.

Previous article
Batman ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition 40% Off
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Evil Final Season!



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

Batman ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition 40% Off

DealFinder - 0
LOTR The Rings of Power Season 4k screen photo 1

Review: LOTR The Rings Of Power Season Two Is Stunning In...

HD Report - 0
Sony-UBP-X800M2-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Player-angle

Sony 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Player On Sale For 25% Off

DealFinder - 0