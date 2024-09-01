New Netflix Originals & Licensed Shows & Movies Premiering In September, 2024

Netflix is premiering a huge assortment of movies and TV shows to the platform this month, including over 40 Netflix Original titles (titles produced and/or distributed by Netflix). Among the new TV shows are comedy special Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby!, Selling Sunset – Season 8, and Emily in Paris – Season 4 – Part 2, to name a few.

Licensed titles (those that Netflix are paying to distribute) include Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (along with Jaws 2 and Jaws 3), The Expendables 1, 2, and 3, American Gangster starring Denzel Washington, and Edge of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

What streams in 4k? Netflix Originals tend to be offered in 4k. Licensed titles are typically only in HD, with a few exceptions. See an archive of Netflix movies and shows in 4k.

Netflix Original Shows & Movies, September, 2024

Sep. 2

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef – Netflix Original

Sep. 3

Last One Standing (Season 3) – Netflix Original

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! – Netflix Original

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer – Netflix Original

Sep 4.

Outlast (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Sep. 5

Apollo 13: Survival – Netflix Original

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas – Netflix Original

The Perfect Couple – Netflix Original

Sep. 6

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía – Netflix Original

Rebel Ridge – Netflix Original

Selling Sunset (Season 8) – Netflix Original

Sep. 9

Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Sep. 10

Ahir Shah: Ends – Netflix Original

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with My Father – Netflix Original

Sep. 11

Boxer

The Circle (Season 7) – Netflix Original

Technoboys – Netflix Original

Sep. 12

Angel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall – Netflix Original

Billionaire Island – Netflix Original

Emily in Paris (Season 4) Part 2 – Netflix Original

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter – Netflix Original

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Sep. 13

Officer Black Belt – Netflix Original

Sector 36 – Netflix Original

Uglies – Netflix Original

Sep. 16

CoComelon (Season 11) – Netflix Original

Sep. 17

Culinary Class Wars – Netflix Original

Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry – Netflix Original

Sep. 18

Envious – Netflix Original

What’s Next? The Future with Bill Gates – Netflix Original

Sep. 19

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – Netflix Original

The Queen of Villains – Netflix Original

Twilight of the Gods – Netflix Original

Sep. 20

His Three Daughters – Netflix Original

KLASS 95: The Power of Beauty – Netflix Original

Sep. 26

A True Gentleman – Netflix Original

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) – Netflix Original

Nobody Wants This – Netflix Original

Sep. 27

Lisabi: The Uprising – Netflix Original

Rez Ball – Netflix Original

We Were Kings – Netflix Original

Will & Harper – Netflix Original

New Movies & Shows On Netflix, September, 2024

Sep. 1

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

BLUE GIANT

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

Sep. 2

Call the Midwife (Series 13)

The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4)

Sep. 7

Edge of Tomorrow

Sep. 12

Black Mass

Sep. 15

Ancient Aliens (Season 8)

Heels (Seasons 1-2)

Intervention (Season 23)

Sep. 16

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

Entourage

Sep. 18

Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 2)

Sep. 24

Penelope (Season 1)

