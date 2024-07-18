Home4k Blu-rayColumbia Classics 4K UHD Collection Vol. 5 Features 6 Films Debuting In...
Columbia Classics 4K UHD Collection Vol. 5 Features 6 Films Debuting In Ultra HD

Columbia Classics Volume 5 4k UHD skew
The fifth Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection has been slated for release on October 1st, 2024. Volume 5 includes All The King’s Men, On The Waterfront, A Man For All Seasons, Tootsie, The Age of Innocence, and Little Women (2019).

All six movies have never been released on 4k Blu-ray or officially in Digital 4k before. The collection also includes remastered HD (1080p) Blu-rays of each film, along with a code to redeem Digital Copies.

The 4K Ultra HD Collection also includes over 20 hours of new and legacy special features, plus an exclusive extra disc with four rare Columbia Pictures films from the 1920s.

Vol. 5 Special Features

  • Complete your Columbia Classics Collection with Volume 5! 
  • Limited edition gift set
  • Featuring six movies debuting on 4K Ultra HD disc, including three Best Picture winners: ALL THE KING’S MEN, ON THE WATERFRONT, A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS, TOOTSIE, THE AGE OF INNOCENCE and LITTLE WOMEN (2019)
  • Includes over 20 hours of new and archival special features, with commentaries, deleted scenes, making-ofs and much more!
  • Plus an exclusive extra disc featuring four rare Columbia Pictures films from the 1920s!
Columbia Classics Volume 5 4k UHD open
