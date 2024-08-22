The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In 2-disc/Digital Edition 

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) is releasing in a standard 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition on November 12, 2024. The film was previously released in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteeBook on July 16, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is presented at 3840 x 2160 resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc combo edition includes one 4k Blu-ray (BD-66) with the movie and one Blu-ray (BD-50) with the movie and special features. A code to redeem a Digital Copy is also provided.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $25.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: Celebrate 20 years of THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MOVIE for the first time in 4K UHD. Dive into a comedy adventure that’s bigger, better and more absorbing than the rest – the movie debut of that undersea sensation, SpongeBob SquarePants! There’s trouble bubbling up in Bikini Bottom, King Neptune’s crown is missing, and Mr. Krabs has been accused of stealing it! Together with his best pal Patrick, SpongeBob sets out to treacherous Shell City to reclaim Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs, in a spectacular adventure filled with “over-the-top, under-the-sea action and non-stop laughs!”* Featuring the voice talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Tambor, Scarlett Johansson and a special appearance by David Hasselhoff, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is an uproariously funny comedy.