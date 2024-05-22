The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Releasing In 4k For The First Time

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) will be released for the first time on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives on July 16, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) is priced $30.99.

Description: Celebrate 20 years of THE SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS MOVIE for the first time in 4K UHD. Dive into a comedy adventure that’s bigger, better and more absorbing than the rest – the movie debut of that undersea sensation, SpongeBob SquarePants! There’s trouble bubbling up in Bikini Bottom, King Neptune’s crown is missing, and Mr. Krabs has been accused of stealing it! Together with his best pal Patrick, SpongeBob sets out to treacherous Shell City to reclaim Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs, in a spectacular adventure filled with “over-the-top, under-the-sea action and non-stop laughs!”* Featuring the voice talents of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Alec Baldwin, Jeffrey Tambor, Scarlett Johansson and a special appearance by David Hasselhoff, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie is an uproariously funny comedy.