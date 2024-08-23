Five Spider-Man Films Leave Netflix On August 31st

If you’re a fan of superhero movies and Spider-Man you might want to jump on Netflix for a Spider-Man marathon before the end of the month. A total of five Spider-Man films will leave Netflix on August 31st, 2024.

The movies include Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 starring Tobey Maguire, and The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield.

Even if you miss the Spider-Man films on Netflix though, you can always stream Marvel comic films on Disney+, or rent/purchase titles on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Movies Anywhere.

Spider-Man

After a genetically enhanced spider bites him, shy teen Peter Parker develops web-slinging, wall-climbing powers and meets a dangerous new foe.

Spider-Man 2

With Peter Parker’s secret life as Spider-Man taking a toll, he considers hanging up his web, only to face another fight against supervillain Doc Ock.

Spider-Man 3

Peter Parker alienates those around him as he faces down rivals, villains, and a force that mysteriously darkens his Spidey suit — and his attitude.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield stars as Peter Parker, a high schooler learning to wield new powers while uncovering family secrets and battling a familiar archvillain.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield returns as Peter Parker, a teenager embracing his role as superhero as he battles new villains and uncovers more clues about his past.

Here are other movies leaving Netflix during the month of August, 2024.