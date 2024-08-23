HomeStreamingNetflixFive Spider-Man Films Leave Netflix On August 31st
Five Spider-Man Films Leave Netflix On August 31st

Spider-Man movie still 1

If you’re a fan of superhero movies and Spider-Man you might want to jump on Netflix for a Spider-Man marathon before the end of the month. A total of five Spider-Man films will leave Netflix on August 31st, 2024.

The movies include Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 starring Tobey Maguire, and The Amazing Spider-Man, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 starring Andrew Garfield.

Even if you miss the Spider-Man films on Netflix though, you can always stream Marvel comic films on Disney+, or rent/purchase titles on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or Movies Anywhere.

Spider-Man

After a genetically enhanced spider bites him, shy teen Peter Parker develops web-slinging, wall-climbing powers and meets a dangerous new foe.

Spider-Man 2

With Peter Parker’s secret life as Spider-Man taking a toll, he considers hanging up his web, only to face another fight against supervillain Doc Ock.

Spider-Man 3

Peter Parker alienates those around him as he faces down rivals, villains, and a force that mysteriously darkens his Spidey suit — and his attitude.

The Amazing Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield stars as Peter Parker, a high schooler learning to wield new powers while uncovering family secrets and battling a familiar archvillain.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Andrew Garfield returns as Peter Parker, a teenager embracing his role as superhero as he battles new villains and uncovers more clues about his past.

Here are other movies leaving Netflix during the month of August, 2024.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray In 2-disc/Digital Edition 
