House of the Dragon Season Two Release Date & Artwork On 4k Blu-ray/SteelBook, Blu-ray, & DVD

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition. The physical media editions from Waner Bros. Home Entertainment are dated for release on Nov. 19. 2024.

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions include codes to redeem Digital Copies from Movies Anywhere partners. The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition features custom artwork on the cases and a set of character cards.

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season is priced $56.99 (4k SteelBook), $49.99 (4k Blu-ray), $44.98 (Blu-ray), and $39.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

Season Two of House of the Dragon will arrive almost two years after The Complete First Season was released on 4k Blu-ray in December 2022. We ranked the 4k release among the best of 2022.

