House of the Dragon Season Two Release Date & Artwork On 4k Blu-ray/SteelBook, Blu-ray, & DVD [Updated]

House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition. The physical media editions from Waner Bros. Home Entertainment are dated for release on Nov. 19. 2024.

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions include codes to redeem Digital Copies from Movies Anywhere partners. The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition features custom artwork on the cases and a set of character cards.

Bonus Features

  • Family Tree – Westerosi family ties can be confusing. This primer will help viewers keep track of the complex and far-reaching branches of House Targaryen.
  • Divided Kingdoms – Join Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer Ryan Condal and the cast and crew as they provide an overview of Season 2 and a glimpse of the war to come.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of House of the Dragon are presented in 2160p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 as well as Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German SDH, Spanish, and Dutch.

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season is priced $44.95 (List: $56.99 for thge 4k SteelBook, $42.99 (List $49.99) for the standard 4k Blu-ray edition, $34.95 (List: $44.98) for the HD Blu-ray, and $32.99 (List: $39.99) for the DVD. Buy on Amazon

4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray open
4k Blu-ray Standard Edition

House of the Dragon: The Complete Second Season
Blu-ray Disc

House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season Blu-ray
DVD

House of the Dragon- The Complete Second Season DVD
Season Two of House of the Dragon will arrive almost two years after The Complete First Season was released on 4k Blu-ray in December 2022. We ranked the 4k release among the best of 2022.

Gallery

House of the Dragon Season Two screenshot
House of the Dragon Season Two screenshot
House of the Dragon Season Two screenshot
House of the Dragon Season Two screenshot
House of the Dragon Season Two screenshot
House of the Dragon Season Two screenshot

Article updated. Original publish date Aug. 5, 2024.

