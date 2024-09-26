From the World of John Wick: Ballerina 1st Trailer Revealed By Lionsgate

Screenshot of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina starring Ana de Armas

Lionsgate has just revealed the first trailer for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina. The trailer premiered at 9:00 AM Pacific Time on the Lionsgate channel on YouTube, which streamed a loop of an antique clock leading up to the launch.

Directed by Len Wiseman, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is a spinoff from the movie franchise created by Derek Kolstad and starring Keanu Reeves. In the film, Rooney (Ana de Armas) is a ballerina turned assassin who wants to kill those who murdered her family.

The movie takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. It was written Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, John Wick: Chapter 4, Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver), based on the characters by Derek Kolstad.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Keanu Reeves, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino, Moreno, Norman Reedus, and Ian McShane.

