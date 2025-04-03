HomeHardwareHeadphonesLimited Time Deal: Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones 35% Off
Limited Time Deal: Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones 35% Off

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones Matte Black
Here’s a great limited-time deal on a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones from Beats! The Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones are on sale for only $129.95 Amazon. That’s a 35% discount off the list price of $198.98!

The Beats Solo Wireless Headphones are compatible with Apple iOS and Android operating systems, boast up to 50 hours of battery life, and feature personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.

The Beats Solo 4 model is available in four different finishes including Matte Black, Black/Gold, Cloud Pink, and Slate Blue. Jump over to Amazon to grab a pair of Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones while the sale lasts!

Product Features

  • Custom acoustic architecture and updated drivers for powerful Beats sound. 
  • Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. 
  • Ultralight ergonomic design for all-day comfort. Flex-grip headband and ergonomically angled, adjustable ear cups for a stable fit. 
  • UltraPlush ear cushions are designed for comfort and durability. 
  • Up to 50 hours of battery life. 
  • Fast Fuel means a quick 10-minute charge gives up to 5 hours of playback. 
  • High-resolution lossless audio via USB-C or 3.5 mm audio cable. 
  • Dual compatibility including one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android.
  • High-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction via built-in microphone.
  • Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts.
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Headphones Cloud Pink
Previous article
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Is Releasing On 4k/Blu-ray/DVD + Limited Edition SteelBooks
HD Report
