Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Disc Releases On Tuesday, July 30th
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Disc Releases On Tuesday, July 30th

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Black Mass 4k UHD
Election 4k Blu-ray
In & Out 1997 4k Blu-ray
Run Lola Run 4k UHD
The First Omen Blu-ray
House Of Gucci 4k Blu-ray Shout

Let’s take a look at some the best Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week! New on 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up House of Gucci (2021) from Shout!, Election (1999) from Paramount, No Way Out (1987) Kino Lorber, Run Lola Run (1998) from Sony, The Lady From Shanghai (1947) also from Sony, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) from Arrow, and The Sadness (2021) from Shudder.

On 1080p Blu-ray, Sting (2024) from Well Go, Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way from Warner Bros., and The First Omen (2024) from Sony are all titles we’re excited to look at. Note, most of the 4k Blu-rays listed above also include remastered copies on HD Blu-ray. See more titles below with links to Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 30, 2024

July 30, 2024

July 30, 2024

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Netflix Series Arcane: League Of Legends Releasing In Limited Edition 4k & HD SteelBooks
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Arcane- League Of Legends - Season One Limited Edition Steelbook 4k UHD

Netflix Series Arcane: League Of Legends Releasing In Limited Edition 4k...

HD Report - 0
Disney Hulu Max bundle no 4k

4k Streamers Lose In Disney+, Hulu, & Max Bundle

HD Report - 0
The Bikerides 4k UHD FPO

The Bikeriders release dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0