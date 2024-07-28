New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Disc Releases On Tuesday, July 30th

Let’s take a look at some the best Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week! New on 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up House of Gucci (2021) from Shout!, Election (1999) from Paramount, No Way Out (1987) Kino Lorber, Run Lola Run (1998) from Sony, The Lady From Shanghai (1947) also from Sony, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) from Arrow, and The Sadness (2021) from Shudder.

On 1080p Blu-ray, Sting (2024) from Well Go, Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way from Warner Bros., and The First Omen (2024) from Sony are all titles we’re excited to look at. Note, most of the 4k Blu-rays listed above also include remastered copies on HD Blu-ray. See more titles below with links to Amazon and other retailers.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 30, 2024

