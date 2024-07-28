New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Disc Releases On Tuesday, July 30th

Let’s take a look at some the best Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week! New on 4k Blu-ray, you can pick up House of Gucci (2021) from Shout!, Election (1999) from Paramount, No Way Out (1987) Kino Lorber, Run Lola Run (1998) from Sony, The Lady From Shanghai (1947) also from Sony, The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) from Arrow, and The Sadness (2021) from Shudder.
On 1080p Blu-ray, Sting (2024) from Well Go, Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way from Warner Bros., and The First Omen (2024) from Sony are all titles we’re excited to look at. Note, most of the 4k Blu-rays listed above also include remastered copies on HD Blu-ray. See more titles below with links to Amazon and other retailers.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, July 30, 2024
July 30, 2024
- Black Mass (2015) Warner Bros.
- Can’t Stop the Music (1980) Kino Lorber
- Election (1999) Paramount Presents #46
- House Of Gucci (2021) Shout! Factory
- In & Out (1997) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- Invasion U.S.A. (1985) Vinegar Syndrome
- Last Embrace (1979) Cinématographe
- No Way Out (1987) Kino Lorber
- Run Lola Run (1998) Sony Pictures
- The Lady From Shanghai (1947) Sony
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) Limited Edition Arrow Video
- The Sadness (2021) Shudder
July 30, 2024
- Alienoid: Return to the Future (2024)
- Bwana Devil (1952) Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, Anaglyphic 3D NEW
- Danza Macabra – Volume Three: The Spanish Gothic Collection
- Dark Gathering Complete Collection Sentai
- Election (1999) Paramount Presents #46
- House Of Gucci (2021) Shout! Factory
- Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (2023)
- Invasion U.S.A. (1985) Vinegar Syndrome
- No Way Out (1987) Kino Lorber
- Red Line 7000 (1965)
- Sherlock Holmes: All Surviving Episodes of the BBC TV Series Special Edition
- Sting (2024) Well Go USA
- Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way Warner Bros.
- The First Omen (2024) Sony
- The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015) Limited Edition Arrow Video
- The Nico Mastorakis Collection: 6-Movie Limited Edition Box Set
- Urusei Yatsura OVA Series
- William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill (2023)
- more on Amazon
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.