Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy Collects All 3 Films On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy collects all three Bill & Ted films on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. The 6-disc edition from Shout! Factory arrives August 6, 2024 and includes Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), and Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020).

The edtion features Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure newly restored from a 4k scan of the original 35mm negatives on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. Bill & Ted Face The Music also arrives on UHD BD for the first time, the 4k remaster derived from the digital intermediate.

Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy carries an MSRP of $99.98 US. The box set is now priced $78.99 from Amazon, $85.98 from Shout! Studios, and $99.98 from Walmart.

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – 4K UHD):

Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Audio Commentaries

“Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”

Theatrical Trailers

DISC TWO (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan Of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey From The Original 35mm Camera Negative

4K Scan Of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey From The Original 35mm Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Audio Commentaries

“Bill & Ted Go To Hell”

Theatrical Trailers

DISC THREE (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Remaster Of Bill & Ted Face The Music From The Digital Intermediate

4K Remaster Of Bill & Ted Face The Music From The Digital Intermediate Presented In Dolby Vision

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home

“Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew

“A Most Triumphant Duo”

“Social Piece (Excellence)”

“Death’s Crib”

Theatrical Trailers

DISC FOUR (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – BLU-RAY):

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Audio Commentaries

“Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”

“The Original Bill & Ted” – In Conversation With Chris & Ed

“The Hysterical Personages Of Bill & Ted”

Theatrical Trailer

DISC FIVE (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – BLU-RAY):

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround

Audio Commentaries

“Bill & Ted Go To Hell”

“The Most Triumphant Making Of”

“Score!” – An Interview With Guitarist Steve Vai

Air Guitar Tutorial With Bjorn Turoque & The Rockness Monster

Vintage EPK

The Linguistic Stylings Of Bill & Ted

Theatrical Trailers

DISC SIX (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – BLU-RAY):