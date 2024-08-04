Home4k Blu-rayBill & Ted's Most Triumphant Trilogy Collects All 3 Films On 4k...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy Collects All 3 Films On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Bill & Teds Most Triumphant Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy collects all three Bill & Ted films on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. The 6-disc edition from Shout! Factory arrives August 6, 2024 and includes Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), and Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020).

The edtion features Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure newly restored from a 4k scan of the original 35mm negatives on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. Bill & Ted Face The Music also arrives on UHD BD for the first time, the 4k remaster derived from the digital intermediate.

Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy carries an MSRP of $99.98 US. The box set is now priced $78.99 from Amazon, $85.98 from Shout! Studios, and $99.98 from Walmart.

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – 4K UHD):

  • Presented In Dolby Vision
  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
  • Audio Commentaries
  • “Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”
  • Theatrical Trailers

DISC TWO (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – 4K UHD):

  • NEW 4K Scan Of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey From The Original 35mm Camera Negative
  • Presented In Dolby Vision
  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
  • Audio Commentaries
  • “Bill & Ted Go To Hell”
  • Theatrical Trailers

DISC THREE (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – 4K UHD):

  • NEW 4K Remaster Of Bill & Ted Face The Music From The Digital Intermediate
  • Presented In Dolby Vision
  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
  • The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home
  • “Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew
  • “A Most Triumphant Duo”
  • “Social Piece (Excellence)”
  • “Death’s Crib”
  • Theatrical Trailers

DISC FOUR (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – BLU-RAY):

  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
  • Audio Commentaries
  • “Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”
  • “The Original Bill & Ted” – In Conversation With Chris & Ed
  • “The Hysterical Personages Of Bill & Ted”
  • Theatrical Trailer

DISC FIVE (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – BLU-RAY):

  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
  • Audio Commentaries
  • “Bill & Ted Go To Hell”
  • “The Most Triumphant Making Of”
  • “Score!” – An Interview With Guitarist Steve Vai
  • Air Guitar Tutorial With Bjorn Turoque & The Rockness Monster
  • Vintage EPK
  • The Linguistic Stylings Of Bill & Ted
  • Theatrical Trailers

DISC SIX (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – BLU-RAY):

  • Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
  • The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home
  • “Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew
  • “A Most Triumphant Duo”
  • “Social Piece (Excellence)”
  • “Death’s Crib”
  • Theatrical Trailers
Previous article
Deal Alert: Get This Sony 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $178
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Sony UBP-X700M disc tray open

Deal Alert: Get This Sony 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $178

DealFinder - 0
Repo Man (1984) 4k Blu-ray Criterion Collection

Cult Classic Repo Man has been Restored In 4k With Dolby...

HD Report - 0
Godzilla Minus One Minus Color still

New On Netflix In August: Rebel Moon DCs, Chucky Movies, Walking...

HD Report - 0