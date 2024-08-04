Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy Collects All 3 Films On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy collects all three Bill & Ted films on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray. The 6-disc edition from Shout! Factory arrives August 6, 2024 and includes Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), and Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020).
The edtion features Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure newly restored from a 4k scan of the original 35mm negatives on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. Bill & Ted Face The Music also arrives on UHD BD for the first time, the 4k remaster derived from the digital intermediate.
Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy carries an MSRP of $99.98 US. The box set is now priced $78.99 from Amazon, $85.98 from Shout! Studios, and $99.98 from Walmart.
Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray
DISC ONE (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – 4K UHD):
- Presented In Dolby Vision
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- Audio Commentaries
- “Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”
- Theatrical Trailers
DISC TWO (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – 4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Scan Of Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey From The Original 35mm Camera Negative
- Presented In Dolby Vision
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- Audio Commentaries
- “Bill & Ted Go To Hell”
- Theatrical Trailers
DISC THREE (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – 4K UHD):
- NEW 4K Remaster Of Bill & Ted Face The Music From The Digital Intermediate
- Presented In Dolby Vision
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home
- “Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew
- “A Most Triumphant Duo”
- “Social Piece (Excellence)”
- “Death’s Crib”
- Theatrical Trailers
DISC FOUR (BILL & TED’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURE – BLU-RAY):
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- Audio Commentaries
- “Time Flies When You Are Having Fun”
- “The Original Bill & Ted” – In Conversation With Chris & Ed
- “The Hysterical Personages Of Bill & Ted”
- Theatrical Trailer
DISC FIVE (BILL & TED’S BOGUS JOURNEY – BLU-RAY):
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- Audio Commentaries
- “Bill & Ted Go To Hell”
- “The Most Triumphant Making Of”
- “Score!” – An Interview With Guitarist Steve Vai
- Air Guitar Tutorial With Bjorn Turoque & The Rockness Monster
- Vintage EPK
- The Linguistic Stylings Of Bill & Ted
- Theatrical Trailers
DISC SIX (BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC – BLU-RAY):
- Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround
- The Official Bill & Ted Face The Music Panel At Comic-Con@Home
- “Be Excellent To Each Other” – Behind The Scenes With Cast And Crew
- “A Most Triumphant Duo”
- “Social Piece (Excellence)”
- “Death’s Crib”
- Theatrical Trailers