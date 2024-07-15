Despicable Me 4 Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Despicable Me 4 Limited Edition Exclusive Giftset Buy at Walmart

Despicable Me 4 was released in US theaters on July 3, 2024, and will soon be available in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film is also slated to arrive in a Limited Edition Exclusive Giftset from Walmart. (All release dates pending.)

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions from

Despicable Me 4 is priced $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere), $33.99 (4k Blu-ray), $29.99 (Blu-ray), and $24.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

The Limited Edition Blu-ray Gifset is priced $29.96 at Walmart.

Despicable Me 4 follows the release of Despicable Me 3 on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2017, as well as earlier franchise films Despicable Me 2 (2013) and Despicable Me (2010) released on Ultra HD Blu-ray the same year.

4k Blu-ray

Despicable Me 4 (2024) 4k Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

2k Blu-ray

Despicable Me 4 (2024) Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.