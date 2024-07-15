Home4k Blu-rayDespicable Me 4 Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeatured

Despicable Me 4 Up For Pre-order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Despicable Me 4 Walmart Exclusive Gift Set open
Despicable Me 4 Limited Edition Exclusive Giftset Buy at Walmart

Despicable Me 4 was released in US theaters on July 3, 2024, and will soon be available in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital. The film is also slated to arrive in a Limited Edition Exclusive Giftset from Walmart. (All release dates pending.)

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions from

Despicable Me 4 is priced $29.99 (Early Digital Premiere), $33.99 (4k Blu-ray), $29.99 (Blu-ray), and $24.99 (DVD). Buy on Amazon

The Limited Edition Blu-ray Gifset is priced $29.96 at Walmart.

Despicable Me 4 follows the release of Despicable Me 3 on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2017, as well as earlier franchise films Despicable Me 2 (2013) and Despicable Me (2010) released on Ultra HD Blu-ray the same year.

4k Blu-ray

Despicable Me 4 Ultra HD Blu-ray FPO
Despicable Me 4 (2024) 4k Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

2k Blu-ray

Despicable Me 4 (2024) Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

Logline: Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

Despicable Me 4 movie still 1
Despicable Me 4 movie still 5
Despicable Me 4 movie still 4
Despicable Me 4 movie still 3
Despicable Me 4 movie still 2
Previous article
New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 16, 2024
Next article
The Bikeriders is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Bikerides 4k UHD FPO

The Bikeriders is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray july 16 2024

New Movie Releases On Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, July 16, 2024

HD Report - 0
Captain Phillips 4k UHD SteelBook

Captain Phillips starring Tom Hanks remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision...

HD Report - 0