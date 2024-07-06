The Second Season of Netflix series Sonic Prime is releasing on Blu-ray Disc

Sonic Prime – Season Two Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Season Two of Netflix Original Series Sonic Prime is releasing on Blu-ray physical media on August 27, 2024.

Season Two consists of the 8 episodes “Avoid the Void” (E1), “Battle in the Boscage” (E2), “Second Wild” (E3), “No Way Out” (E4), “A Madness to Their Methods” (E5), “Double Trouble” (E6), “Cracking Down” (E7), and “Ghost of a Chance” (E8).

On Blu-ray, Episodes of Sonic Prime are presented in HD (1080p) at 16×9 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH (for the d/Deaf and hard of hearing).

Sonic Prime – Season Two on Blu-ray Disc is priced $17.94 (List: $19.99) Buy on Amazon

The second season of Sonic Prime arrives roughly six months after Sonic Prime – Season One released in March, 2024.

Synopsis: Going against his friends, Sonic attacks Dr. Eggman, causing an explosion which creates a multiverse of bizarre parallel worlds. Sonic must reconnect with his friends and lead them as a true-blue hero before the multiverse scatters into oblivion!

Description: Our story is comprised of four chapters, or Levels as we like to call them, and begins in the familiar setting of Green Hill Zone. In this lush, natural setting we meet Sonic who is digging life as is. We also introduce a new generation of kids to all the beloved classic characters of the Sonic universe, setting the stage before everything turns upside down. When Sonic ignores the advice of his closest friends during a battle against Dr. Eggman, he accidentally triggers an explosion which creates a multiverse of bizarre parallel worlds. Set upon by enemies new and old, Sonic navigates these strange new worlds and meets wacky versions of friends who do not recognize him. However, they are key to fixing what Sonic broke. Sonic must reconnect with his friends, see them for all their complexities and lead them as a true-blue hero before the multiverse scatters into oblivion!