Rocky “Ultimate Knockout Collection” Features All 6 Films In 4k UHD

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has collected Rocky I, Rocky II, Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, and Rocky Balboa in a 4k Blu-ray/Digital 7-disc boxed set.

The Rocky “Ultimate Knockout Collection” arrives July 16, 2024 and includes Rocky V (1990) and Rocky Balboa (2006) on 4k Blu-ray for the first time, as well as bonus Blu-ray Disc.

The “Ultimate” edition differs from the 4-movie “Knockout Collection” released in 2023 with 4 movies and 5 cuts, but without Rocky V and Rocky Balboa.

The Rocky “Ultimate Knockout Collection” includes the Theatrical and Ultimate Director’s Cut of Rocky IV, plus the Theatrical and Director’s Cut of Rocky Balboa (both in 4k).

The Bonus Blu-ray Disc includes special features from Rocky and the extended behind-the-scenes documentary “The Making of Rocky vs. Drago: Keep Punching.”

The Rocky 6-Movie “Ultimate Knockout Collection” on 4k Blu-ray/Digital has an MSRP of $119.99 US. Buy on Amazon

Rocky “Ultimate Knockout Collection” 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Rocky Film Synopsis

Rocky I

Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a small-time boxer from working-class Philadelphia, is arbitrarily chosen to take on the reigning world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), when the undefeated fighter’s scheduled opponent is injured. While training with feisty former bantamweight contender Mickey Goldmill (Burgess Meredith), Rocky tentatively begins a relationship with Adrian (Talia Shire), the wallflower sister of his meat-packer pal Paulie (Burt Young).

Rocky II

Although working-class Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) lost his high-profile bout with the cocky world champion Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), his Cinderella story has caught the national sports media’s attention, and he now has the opportunity to capitalize on his sudden fame. Meanwhile, Creed is still smarting from nearly losing to some palooka no one has ever heard of, and arrogantly prods his newfound nemesis into getting back into the ring.

Rocky III

Having become the world heavyweight champion, former working-class boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) is rich and famous beyond his wildest dreams, which has made him lazy and overconfident. In a double whammy, he loses his trainer and father figure Mickey (Burgess Meredith) and then has his title stolen by the arrogant, menacing challenger Clubber Lang (Mr. T). Turning to his former adversary, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), for help, Rocky struggles to get his old fire back.

Rocky IV

After reclaiming the boxing championship title, Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) plans to retire and live with his wife, Adrian (Talia Shire). However, during an exhibition match, Rocky’s friend Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) is mercilessly beaten to death by hulking Russian newcomer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Rocky vows payback against Drago and flies to Russia to train for a Christmas Day fight. Despite their different training methods, Rocky and Drago both wage a long and intense match.

Rocky V

Recently retired boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) falls on hard times after his accountant mismanages his finances. He stages a comeback of sorts by mentoring fiery young boxer Tommy (Tommy Morrison), while also trying to mend his shaky relationship with his own son, Robert (Sage Stallone). These challenges prove to be at least as tough as any fight Rocky has faced in the ring. He wonders if he will be able to meet them and raise his arms in victory again.

Rocky Balboa

Now long-retired, Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) runs a Philadelphia eatery and mourns the loss of his beloved wife, Adrian. Yearning to recapture a bit of his glory days, he plans to re-enter the ring for a few low-profile, local matches. All that changes when Rocky accepts a challenge to fight the world’s reigning heavyweight champion, Mason “the Line” Dixon (Antonio Tarver).