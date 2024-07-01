HomeBlu-ray DiscReacher - Season Two Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD From Paramount
Reacher – Season Two Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD From Paramount

Reacher Season Two Blu-ray skew
Reacher Season Two Blu-ray

The second season of Amazon Original Series Reacher will release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD from Paramount Home Media Distribution on September 17, 2024.

Season Two contains eight episodes from the show based on the novels by author Lee Child. The season began on December 15, 2023, and ended on January 19, 2024.

On Blu-ray Disc, the show is presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and German.

Reacher – Season Two is priced $31.99 on Blu-ray and $25.99 on DVD.

Reacher – Season One was released on 4k Blu-ray. We’ll keep you posted on whether or not a 4k edition of the second season is available from Paramount.

Synopsis: REACHER IS BACK– and this time it’s personal. In the heart-pounding second season of REACHER, when members of Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) old military unit start turning up dead, he’ll risk everything to get revenge. Joined by former teammates Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), forensic accountant Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan), and fast-talking David O’Donnell (Shaun Sipos), he’ll pursue a shadowy killer known as A.M. (Ferdinand Kingsley) while the stakes get deadlier at every turn.

Description: Reacher Season Two begins when veteran military police investigator Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) receives a coded message that the members of his former U.S. Army unit are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one. Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate. Together, they begin to connect the dots in a mystery where the stakes get higher at every turn and brings about questions of who has betrayed them—and who will die next?

Reacher Season Two DVD skew
Reacher – Season Two DVD
Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 Pre-orders & Details On 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
