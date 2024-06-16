Home4k Blu-rayRoboCop (2014) Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Collector's Edition
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

RoboCop (2014) Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

HD Report
By HD Report
0
RoboCop 2014 4k UHD Blu-ray slipcover
RoboCop (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

RoboCop (2014) is releasing in a 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s “Scream” label. The 2-disc edition arrives on June 18, 2024, the same day as Robocop 2 (1990) on Ultra HD Blu-ray from the original franchise starring Peter Weller.

On 4k Blu-ray, RoboCop (2014) is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision & HDR10. The English soundtrack is offered in both DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in

RoboCop (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Logline: RoboCop returns to protect the citizens of old Detroit but faces a deadly challenge when a rogue OCP member secretly creates a new, evil RoboCop 2.

Previous article
American Fiction Releasing On Blu-ray Disc w/Digital Copy
Next article
IF Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
IF 4k Blu-ray 600px

IF Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report - 0
American Fiction 2023 Blu-ray

American Fiction Releasing On Blu-ray Disc w/Digital Copy

HD Report - 0
The Karate Kid 40th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD

The Karate Kid (1984) On 4k Blu-ray Now Features Dolby Vision...

HD Report - 0