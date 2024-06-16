RoboCop (2014) Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

RoboCop (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

RoboCop (2014) is releasing in a 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory’s “Scream” label. The 2-disc edition arrives on June 18, 2024, the same day as Robocop 2 (1990) on Ultra HD Blu-ray from the original franchise starring Peter Weller.

On 4k Blu-ray, RoboCop (2014) is presented in 2160p at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision & HDR10. The English soundtrack is offered in both DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in

RoboCop (2014) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $32.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon.

Logline: RoboCop returns to protect the citizens of old Detroit but faces a deadly challenge when a rogue OCP member secretly creates a new, evil RoboCop 2.