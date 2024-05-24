Home4k Blu-rayFuriosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & This...
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & This Limited Edition Steelbook

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook open
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was just released in US theaters on May 23, 2024 but is already up for pre-order on physical media. The movie will ship in several formats including 4k Blu-ray, a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The Limited Edition SteelBook includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (via redeemable code). Disc specs and bonus features are pending.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is available to pre-order for $54.97 (Amazon) and $34.96 (Walmart).

The film will also release in standard physical media editions including 4k Blu-ray ($49.98), Blu-ray ($39.98), and DVD ($34.98). Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will also be available in the Mad Max 5-Film Collection Limited Edition with all franchise films packaged in a boxed set. The edition is priced $99.99. Buy on Amazon

Mad Max 5-Film Collection - Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray b
Mad Max 5-Film Collection Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray

Logline: The origin story of renegade warrior Furiosa before her encounter and team up with Mad Max.

Synopsis: As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Monkey Man 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital Release Dates & Details
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing In 5-Movie 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection
