Home4k Blu-rayLG’s Best 4k Blu-ray Player Is On Sale For 24% Off
4k Blu-ray4k Blu-ray playerDealsFeaturedNews

LG’s Best 4k Blu-ray Player Is On Sale For 24% Off

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player Dolby Vision/HDR10/Atmos
LG UBK90 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray Player Dolby Vision/HDR10/Atmos Buy on Amazon

Want a great 4k Blu-ray player that won’t break the bank? LG’s best 4k Blu-ray player is on sale for only $228 on Amazon. That’s a 24% discount off the list price of $299! The LG UBK90 plays 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, streams in 4k from services such as Netflix and YouTube, supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats, and plays high-resolution audio in Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio, and FLAC formats. 

The UBK90 features two HDMI outputs (1 for video, 1 for audio) and built-in WiFi. The UBK90 is a 16.9″ x 8.1″ unit (2″ wider than the Sony X700) that’s just shy of wider 19″ standard rack sizes. The LG UBK90 is a step up from the LG UBK90 4k Blu-ray player. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

Product Features

  • 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc playback provides the ultimate in audio/video quality with a stunning 4K picture and state-of-the-art audio. Pop in a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc and prepare to be transported
  • 4K streaming content – this internet-ready LG device is capable of delivering an uncompromising Ultra HD 4K streaming experience.
  • High-quality audio playback
  • HDR playback – this LG Blu-ray Disc player is HDR compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10.
  • Blu-ray & DVD backward compatible
  • Included components: charger

Also Read: The Best 4k Blu-ray Players 2024

Previous article
‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is releasing on Blu-ray Disc & DVD From Criterion
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Anatomy of a Fall (2023) Blu-ray Disc

‘Anatomy of a Fall’ is releasing on Blu-ray Disc & DVD...

HD Report - 0
The Three Stooges 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection

The Three Stooges Shorts & Feature Films Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0
Bad Lieutenant (1992) 4k UHD

Bad Lieutenant (1992) has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0