This Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Disc Player Is Only $219

Panasonic DP-UB420-K 4K Blu-ray Disc Player
Panasonic DP-UB420 4k Blu-ray Player

Looking for a reasonably priced 4k Blu-ray Disc player? The Panasonic DP-UB420 is on sale for $219 (List: $247.99) at Amazon. The DP-UB420 will play 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, HD Blu-rays, DVDs, and CDs, as well as stream from services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+.

The Panasonic DP-UB420 4k Blu-ray player supports true 4k video with HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG High Dynamic Range formats (Dolby Vision is not supported), as well as playthrough of Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats.

The UB420 also features voice assistant with Alexa and Google Assistant, high-clarity premium sound, Twin HDMI for pure AV, and built-in wireless LAN (Wifi). Jump over to Amazon for more details.

For more options, see our ranking of The Best 4k Blu-ray Players in 2024.

