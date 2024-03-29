Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Up For Pre-Order On 2k/4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire just released in theaters on March 29, 2024 and is now up for pre-order in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD.

We expect the early digital premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on May 14, 2024. Disc release dates, bonus materials, and specs are still pending.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is priced $29.98 (Blu-ray), $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Digital 4k) and can already been ordered on Amazon. The disc prices will go down eventually as we near the release dates. An early digital premiere of the film will likely stay at $29.99 for several weeks before dropping.

Logline: Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries.

Description: The epic battle continues! The cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.