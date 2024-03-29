Home4k Blu-rayGodzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Up For Pre-Order On 2k/4k...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDigital UHDNews

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Is Up For Pre-Order On 2k/4k Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Support physical media and own your movies forever! Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire just released in theaters on March 29, 2024 and is now up for pre-order in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD.

We expect the early digital premiere of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on May 14, 2024. Disc release dates, bonus materials, and specs are still pending.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is priced $29.98 (Blu-ray), $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $29.99 (Digital 4k) and can already been ordered on Amazon. The disc prices will go down eventually as we near the release dates. An early digital premiere of the film will likely stay at $29.99 for several weeks before dropping.

Pre-Order Links

Logline: Two ancient titans, Godzilla and Kong, clash in an epic battle as humans unravel their intertwined origins and connection to Skull Island’s mysteries.

Description: The epic battle continues! The cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an all‐new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence—and our own. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Previous article
Netflix Top 10 Watched Movies: Week Ending Mar. 24, 2024
Next article
Bad Lieutenant (1992) has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Dune: Part Two Limited Edition 4k SteelBook
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan- The Complete Series 4k UHD 8-Discs
The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Bad Lieutenant (1992) 4k UHD

Bad Lieutenant (1992) has been remastered for release on 4k Blu-ray

HD Report - 0
Irish Wish Netflix

Netflix Top 10 Watched Movies: Week Ending Mar. 24, 2024

HD Report - 0
Hulu-now-on-DisneyPlus-browsers-and-app

Hulu Is Now Available On Disney+ Apps & Website (with bundle)

HD Report - 0