Apple TV+ adds some great movies in 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos (Through April 30, 2024)

Apple adds some great short-term movies to its library that are free for subscribers of Apple TV+ ($9.99 per mo.). Although the titles don’t last that long on Apple TV+ (typically one to two months), many of the movies are offered in 4k with Dolby Vision or HDR10/HDR10+. And, a good percentage of the movies also include Dolby Atmos sound (if not, Dolby 5.1).

Right now through April 30th, 2024 the service is streaming Oscar-winning or Oscar-nominated movies such as A Star Is Born – 2018 (4k/DV/Atmos), Argo (4k/Dolby Vision/5.1), Gravity (HD/Atmos), Saving Private Ryan (4k/DV/Atmos), Star Trek (4k/DV/Atmos), The Prestige (4k/DV/5.1), and The Wolf of Wall Street (4k/DV/5.1).

Free Movies On Apple TV+ (Through April 30, 2024)

  • 300 (4k/DV/Atmos)
  • A Star Is Born – 2018 (4k/DV/Atmos)
  • Catch Me If You Can (HD)
  • Edge of Tomorrow (4k/DV/Atmos)
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (4k/DV/Atmos)
  • Fight Club (HD/5.1)
  • Gravity (HD/Atmos)
  • I Am Legend (4k/DV/5.1)
  • Mad Max: Fury Road (4k/DV/Atmos)
  • Mean Girls – 2004 (HD/5.1)
  • Minority Report (HD/5.1)
  • Saving Private Ryan (4k/DV/Atmos)
  • Star Trek (4k/DV/Atmos)
  • Star Trek: Into Darkness (4k/DV/Atmos)
  • The Body Guard (HD/5.1)
  • The Prestige (4k/DV/5.1)
  • The Wolf of Wall Street (4k/DV/5.1)
  • Troy (HD/5.1)

See a list of movies and shows in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos on Apple TV+.

