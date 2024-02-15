HomeBlu-ray DiscTom Clancy's Jack Ryan - The Complete Series Releasing In Blu-ray Box...
Blu-ray DiscDVDFeatured

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Releasing In Blu-ray Box Set

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Tom Clancys Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

All 4 seasons and 30 episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan have been collected in an 8-disc Blu-ray box set from Paramount Home Media. The collection arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16, 2024 simultaneously with the fourth and final season.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, with subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series is priced $59.99. Buy on Amazon

Description: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series includes all 4 seasons of the explosive TV drama starring 4x Emmy Award Nominee, John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as CIA analyst Jack Ryan. Follow Jack as he is thrust into dangerous field assignments in different countries across the globe. Uncovering patterns in terrorist communications and networks in the Middle East, to tracking suspicious cargo in South America tied to far reaching conspiracies, to crisscrossing Europe to prevent the cascade of destabilizing conflicts and global catastrophe, Jack will stop at nothing to protect the country he loves and her allies. The stakes could not be higher. The thrilling series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Nina Hoss (The Contractor), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Emmy Award Nominee, Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Abbie Cornish (Limitless), and Michael Peña (Cesar Chavez).

Previous article
Deal Alert: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k Blu-ray Edition Is Only $24.99
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes 4k Blu-ray

Deal Alert: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes...

DealFinder - 0
Bob Marley: One Love 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Bob Marley: One Love Releasing On Blu-ray 4k Blu-ray, Digital &...

HD Report - 0
NBA-All-Star-Game-BR-Add-On-Max

Max Will Start Streaming Live Sports in Dolby Vision HDR, But...

Jeff Chabot - 0