Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Releasing In Blu-ray Box Set

Tom Clancys Jack Ryan – The Complete Series Blu-ray

All 4 seasons and 30 episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan have been collected in an 8-disc Blu-ray box set from Paramount Home Media. The collection arrives on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16, 2024 simultaneously with the fourth and final season.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, with subtitles in English, English SDH, French, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan – The Complete Series is priced $59.99.

Description: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – The Complete Series includes all 4 seasons of the explosive TV drama starring 4x Emmy Award Nominee, John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as CIA analyst Jack Ryan. Follow Jack as he is thrust into dangerous field assignments in different countries across the globe. Uncovering patterns in terrorist communications and networks in the Middle East, to tracking suspicious cargo in South America tied to far reaching conspiracies, to crisscrossing Europe to prevent the cascade of destabilizing conflicts and global catastrophe, Jack will stop at nothing to protect the country he loves and her allies. The stakes could not be higher. The thrilling series also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire), Nina Hoss (The Contractor), Betty Gabriel (Get Out), Emmy Award Nominee, Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Abbie Cornish (Limitless), and Michael Peña (Cesar Chavez).