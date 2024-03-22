Home4k Blu-rayGhostbusters: Frozen Empire Pre-orders on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD + SteelBook...
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Pre-orders on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD + SteelBook Editions

Ghostbusters- Frozen Empire 4k UHD Blu-ray SteelBook
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” was just released in theaters on March 22, 2024, and is already available to pre-order for home viewing at home. The film will be released on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD, plus at least two SteelBook editions have been listed.

The non-exclusive Ultra HD SteelBook edition (MSRP: $55.99) includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The Walmart exclusive SteelBook edition (MSRP: $29.96) includes a 2k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital copy.

The standard 4k Blu-ray (MSRP: $49.99) includes the film on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital. The Blu-ray/Digital edition (MSRP: $40.99) and the DVD ($34.99). See the pre-order links below:

Bonus materials included with the physical media editions of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire are yet to be detailed. Release dates are yet to be confirmed.

Pre-order Links

  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Amazon | Walmart
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Amazon | Walmart
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Blu-ray Exclusive SteelBook Walmart
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire DVD/Digital Amazon | Walmart
  • Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Digital 4k UHD Amazon + Other retailers

Logline: When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

Note: Prices may vary after the article’s publish date.

