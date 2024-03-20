HomeBlu-ray DiscDeal Alert: The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray + Digital Edition...
Blu-ray DiscDealsFeaturedNews

Deal Alert: The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray + Digital Edition On Sale

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
The Walking Dead Complete Series Blu-ray
The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Right now for a limited time “The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection” is 20% off the previous price of $119.99. The 54-disc collection from Lionsgate is on sale for only $95.99 (Original MSRP $209.97). That’s only $1.77 per Blu-ray Disc!

The collection includes all 177 episodes of the AMC show that aired from 2010 – 2022, along with a bonus disc featuring a new 42-minute documentary on the making of the eleventh and final season and legacy bonus materials. 

A code to redeem Digital Copies of all 11 seasons is also included with the box set.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Walking Dead are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in either Dolby TrueHD 5.1 or Dolby TrueHD 7.1, depending on the season. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Jump over to Amazon to pick up The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection for only $94.99 while the discount lasts.

Special Features

  • NEW Behind-the-scenes documentary “The Walking Dead: Making of the Final Season”
  • Still Gallery
  • Never-before-seen original packaging and disc artwork by Clio Award-winning artist Oliver Barrett.
  • Additional bonus features from all previous single-season releases
The Walking Dead Complete Collection open
The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray + Digital Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Editions
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Editions

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series Releasing In 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Editions

HD Report - 0
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray SteelBook

Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Releasing On 4k...

HD Report - 0
Moon Knight: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook

Moon Knight: The Complete First Season Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0