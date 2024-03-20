Deal Alert: The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray + Digital Edition On Sale

The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Right now for a limited time “The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection” is 20% off the previous price of $119.99. The 54-disc collection from Lionsgate is on sale for only $95.99 (Original MSRP $209.97). That’s only $1.77 per Blu-ray Disc!

The collection includes all 177 episodes of the AMC show that aired from 2010 – 2022, along with a bonus disc featuring a new 42-minute documentary on the making of the eleventh and final season and legacy bonus materials.

A code to redeem Digital Copies of all 11 seasons is also included with the box set.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The Walking Dead are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in either Dolby TrueHD 5.1 or Dolby TrueHD 7.1, depending on the season. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Special Features

NEW Behind-the-scenes documentary “The Walking Dead: Making of the Final Season”

Behind-the-scenes documentary “The Walking Dead: Making of the Final Season” Still Gallery

Never-before-seen original packaging and disc artwork by Clio Award-winning artist Oliver Barrett.

Additional bonus features from all previous single-season releases