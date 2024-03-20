Moon Knight: The Complete First Season Is Releasing On 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray In SteelBook editions

[Updated] Marvel Studio’s “Moon Knight: The Complete First Season” is releasing on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in Limited SteelBook Editions from Disney/Buena Vista. The physical media releases arrive on April 30, 2024, and include extra bonus material such as deleted scenes, Egyptology, Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight, and a gag reel, as well as three concept art cards.
On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “Moon Knight” are presented in 2160p (4k) with a Dolby Atmos soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.
Pre-orders of “Moon Knight: The Complete First Season” on 4k Blu-ray (MSRP: $54.99) and Blu-ray (MSRP: $49.99) are available from Amazon and Walmart.
Along with Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, Disney is also releasing Andor: The Complete First Season, Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season. all on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBooks.
Special Features
- Egyptology – Join Egyptologist Ramy Romany, Oscar Isaac and more, as they further explore the ancient Egyptian mythology that helped inspire the Moon Knight series.
- Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight – Pull back the curtain with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the rest of the cast and crew in ASSEMBLED as they reveal how MOON KNIGHT was brought to life.
- Deleted Scenes:
- Don’t Go There – While walking in the streets of Egypt, Layla questions Marc’s state of mind and motivations.
- Breaking the Cycle – Arthur delivers a prompting speech to his crew, urging them to take action alongside him.
- Gag Reel: Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew.
Description: When Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a mild-mannered gift shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.
Article updated with packaging art and pricing. Original publish date Mar. 5, 2024.