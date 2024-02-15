Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k...
Deal Alert: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k Blu-ray Edition Is Only $24.99

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes 4k UHD
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023) 4k Blu-ray edition is on sale for only $24.96 on Amazon. That’s a 42% savings off the list price of $42.99! The 2-disc combo from Lionsgate includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy, as well as bonus features and audio commentaries.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.  

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Producer-Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson
  • “Predator or Prey: Making The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” 8-Part Documentary
  • Songbirds & Snakes (The Acting Ensemble)
  • Pure as the Driven Snow (The Music of Lucy Gray Baird)
  • A Palette of Tactics (On Location in Poland and Berlin)
  • Humanity Undressed (Costume, Makeup & Hair)
  • To the Victor Go the Spoils (Stunts & Weapons)
  • Inner Sanctum (The Post-Production Process)
  • Snow Lands on Top (Reflections)
  • “The Hanging Tree” Song by Rachel Zegler
  • A Letter to the Fans
  • Theatrical Trailers (4K Only)

Amazon Exclusive 4k Blu-ray

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Amazon Exclusive

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 4k Blu-ray Amazon exclusive also released simultaneously with the standard editions and includes the extra bonus content Imagining a Retro Future, The Look of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes featurette [15 minutes and 41 seconds] and The Arc of a Tyrant, Creating Coriolanus Snow in The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes featurette [10 minutes]. Buy on Amazon

New Articles

