Sophia Coppola's Priscilla (2023) Release Dates On Blu-ray & Digital

Priscilla (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla (2023) is releasing on Blu-ray and Digital. The film first arrived in Digital formats on December 15, 2023 followed by Blu-ray and DVD on February 13, 2024.

In digital formats, Priscilla is available in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos (where available). On Blu-ray Disc, Priscilla is presented in 1080p with Dolby 5.1 audio (to be confirmed).

Bonus features to be announced.

Priscilla is priced $24.99 in Digital and $24.99 (List: $39.99) in Blu-ray format. Buy on Amazon

Product Description: When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Star Trek Original Series & TNG Movies End Up On Max
Star Trek Original Series & TNG Movies End Up On Max
