Classic Star Trek Movies Return To Paramount Plus, Where They Should Be

By Jeff Chabot
Classic sci-fi movies from the Star Trek Original Motion Picture and Star Trek The Next Generation series have returned to streaming and downloading on Paramount+.

The movies are back on the platform after what turned out to be a 6-month lease to Warner Discovery’s Max, a service that’s had its own issues with keeping titles for the long term.

We were certainly perplexed as to why Paramount would auction off its flagship content to another service, especially a seemingly competitive platform like Max. If roles were reversed, would Max give Paramount+ or another service exclusive streaming rights to Game of Thrones or The Sopranos?

Regardless of why, the removal of the Star Trek films spurred a huge response from #physicalmedia owners who bragged (and rightfully so) that their Star Trek disc collections would “never be leaving.”

See the Star Trek franchise titles that have returned to Paramount+, and the existing Kelvin Timeline films below, which add up to a total of 13 feature films. You’ll be happy to know all the titles feature 4k resolution with Dolby Vision HDR, and a select few with Dolby Atmos (otherwise Dolby 5.1). See more 4k on Paramount+

Star Trek Movies Return To Paramount+

  • Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
  • Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
  • Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
  • Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
  • Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
  • Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
  • Star Trek Generations (1994)
  • Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
  • Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
  • Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Existing Star Trek Movies On Paramount+

  • Star Trek (2009)
  • Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)
  • Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Of course, Paramount+ also has the entire Star Trek television franchise available for streaming or download. Those series never left the service, adding up to roughly one thousand episodes. The series includes The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, DiscoveryStrange New Worlds, and Picard, as well as shorts and the animated series Lower Decks. 

