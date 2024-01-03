How To Watch The Holdovers At Home (Streaming, Download, Blu-ray, DVD)

The Holdovers (2023) starring Paul Giamatti

Focus Features’ The Holdovers starring Paul Giamatti is now available to watch at home on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (streaming or download). Rental options will begin on January 26, 2024.

Peacock TV subscribers can watch The Holdovers free either by streaming or downloading the film on supporting mobile devices (not available on PCs).

Physical media buyers can purchase the movie on Blu-ray Disc from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment in a 2-disc combo edition with DVD and Digital Code.

In digital formats, the movie is available to stream or download in 4k UHD with HDR10+ High Dynamic Range and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. On Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 1080p (HD) and offers audio in DTS-HD Master Audio 3.0 LCR.

Bonus features on the Blu-ray and DVD editions include deleted scenes, featurettes “Working with Alexander” and “The Cast of The Holdovers,” and more.

The Holdovers is priced $24.99 (Blu-ray), $19.98 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital) on Amazon.

The Holdovers (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Summary: A curmudgeonly instructor at a New England prep school is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually, he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker — and with the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam.