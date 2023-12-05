Netflix Top 10 Most-Viewed Movies Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2023

Following up from last week’s Top 10 most-viewed movies on Netflix during Thanksgiving, this week several movies have remained in the top ranks. Adam Sandler’s animated adventure “Leo” stays at No. 1, but arriving at No. 2 is the Netflix Original Film “Family Switch” starring Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms.

Holiday films still dominate the Top 10, with half of the titles all Christmas-related including “Best. Christmas. Ever!,” “Catering Christmas” (2022), Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch,” and “The Christmas Chronicles” (2018). Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” (2022) fell out of the Top 10 but is still among the most-viewed movies.

Again in the Top 10 most-viewed movies this week is David Fincher’s action/drama “The Killer” starring Michael Fassbender. New to the Top 10 are Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” Universal’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” and Saban Films’ “The Silencing” (2020).

Top 10 Most-Viewed Movies On Netflix, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2023

Title Runtime Number of Views 1 Leo 1:47 23,600,000 2 Family Switch 1:46 22,200,000 3 Best. Christmas. Ever! 1:22 7,000,000 4 Catering Christmas 1:26 4,600,000 5 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 2:04 4,000,000 6 The Silencing 1:34 3,700,000 7 The Killer 2:00 3,600,000 8 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch 1:26 3,400,000 9 The Super Mario Bros. Movie 1:32 3,100,000 10 The Christmas Chronicles 1:45 3,000,000

Most of the movies stream in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR, some with Dolby Atmos audio. See a list of the movies and series streaming in 4k on Netflix.