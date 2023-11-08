Mission: Impossible: The Original TV Series 46-Disc Blu-ray Box Set Only $68.45 (List: $144.99)

Mission: Impossible – The Original TV Series Buy on Amazon

Mission: Impossible – The Original TV Series on Blu-ray is now on sale for only $68.45 at Amazon. That’s a price of about $1.50 per Blu-ray disc! The edition, first released in 2020, had an MSRP of $144.99 but has been typically priced around $82 bucks.

The box set from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes 7 seasons and a total of 171 episodes with a total run time of 143 hours and 45 minutes.

On Blu-ray, episodes of Mission: Impossible are presented in Full HD (1080p) at 4:3 aspect ratio with DTS HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as French and German Mono 2.0 tracks. Subtitles are provided in English, French, and German.

Mission: Impossible the television series was created by Bruce Geller, starring Peter Graves, Barbara Bain, and Steven Hill that aired on Paramount Television from 1966 to 1973. The show won 3 Golden Globe awards and was nominated for a total of 8.

Byline: An elite covert operations unit carries out highly sensitive missions subject to official denial in the event of failure, death or capture.

