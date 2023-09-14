Barbie Will Release In This 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition (Artwork Revealed)

Warner Bros.’ Barbie has just been released to digital formats on Sept. 12 but will soon be available in physical media formats including this 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook.
The newly listed edition (Region Free) is now up for pre-order from Amazon UK. We expect a SteelBook edition to also be released in the US, but it may or may not feature the same artwork.
Artwork for the standard plastic-case disc editions of Barbie are still pending.
When will Barbie be released on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray? Amazon says Dec. 31, 2023, but that date is likely just a placeholder. The movie should release much sooner, possibly sometime in October.
On Amazon UK, the Limited Edition Barbie 4k SteelBook is priced moderately at £30.00, while the standard 4k Blu-ray is £24.99 and 1080p Blu-ray $14.99. Buy on Amazon UK
Barbie has made over $1.4B at the worldwide box office. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written Noah Baumbach, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Barbie Tags! #Barbie #Ken #PhysicalMedia #4kBluray #UltraHD #MargotRobbie #SteelBook #Ad