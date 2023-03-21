Transformers Films Packaged With Bumblebee In Ultimate 6-Movie Collection On 4k Blu-ray, Each In SteelBook Cases

The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

The five Transformers films along with the franchise spinoff Bumblebee have been packaged in the Ultimate 6-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray boxed set releasing on May 30, 2023.

The 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all six films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork (see below). The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase with magnetic closure. A collectible decal is included.

This is the first time the six films from the franchise have been packaged together on 4k Blu-ray (and in SteelBooks). The five Transformers movies were previously released in the Transformers The Ultimate 5-Movie Collection in 2018, and Bumblebee in a separate edition. On HD Blu-ray, the six films were released in the 6-Movie Pack in 2019.

Description: Get ready to roll out with the Autobots and their human allies as they defend the world from the evil Decepticons. From Michael Bay’s thrilling, action-packed TRANSFORMERS (2007) to the incredible origin story of BUMBLEBEE (2018), this must-have set features an all-star cast that includes Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Mark Wahlberg, John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Duhamel, Tyrese Gibson, John Turturro, Rachael Taylor, Stanley Tucci and more.(Includes: Bumblebee, Transformers, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (INTL), Transformers: The Last Knight)

The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection carries an MSRP of $153.99.