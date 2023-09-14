Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Drops To $100 (List:...
4k Blu-rayFeaturedNews

Deal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Drops To $100 (List: $153.99)

DealFinder
0
The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection
The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection Buy on Amazon

The Transformers 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Collection has dropped to $100.16 on Amazon – the lowest price we’ve seen so far. The boxed set was priced $134 (List: $153.99) when it hit stores on May 30, 2023, but is now 35% off the MSRP.

The 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all six films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork (see below). The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase with magnetic closure. A collectible decal is included.

See an unboxing and review or jump over to Amazon to grab this Limited Edition boxed set while supplies last and at this price.

TRANSFORMERS 6-Movie SteelBook Collection Details:

TRANSFORMERS

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film
  • Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Our World
  • Their War
  • More Than Meets The Eye

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film
  • Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen
  • A Day with Bay: Tokyo
  • 25 Years of TRANSFORMERS
  • NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub
  • Deconstructing Visual Bayhem
  • Deleted/Alternate Scenes
  • The AllSpark Experiment
  • Giant Effing Movie
  • Linkin Park – New Divide
  • The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon
  • Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now
  • Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences
  • The Art of Cybertron
  • The Dark of the Moon Archive
  • The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Bay on Action
  • Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION
  • Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie
  • A Spark of Design
  • T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie
  • Trailers

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Merging Mythologies
  • Climbing the Ranks
  • The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK
  • Motors and Magic
  • Alien Landscape: Cybertron
  • One More Giant Effin’ Movie

BUMBLEBEE

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Feature Film
  • Sector 7 Archive
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron
  • Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen
Previous article
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date & Artwork On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD [Updated]
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayFeaturedNews

Deal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Drops To $100 (List: $153.99)

DealFinder
0
The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection

The Transformers 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Collection has dropped to $100.16 on Amazon – the lowest price we’ve seen so far. The boxed set was priced $134 (List: $153.99) when it hit stores on May 30, 2023, but is now 35% off the MSRP.

The 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all six films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork (see below). The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase with magnetic closure. A collectible decal is included.

See an unboxing and review or jump over to Amazon to grab this Limited Edition boxed set while supplies last and at this price.

TRANSFORMERS 6-Movie SteelBook Collection Details:

TRANSFORMERS

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film
  • Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Our World
  • Their War
  • More Than Meets The Eye

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film
  • Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen
  • A Day with Bay: Tokyo
  • 25 Years of TRANSFORMERS
  • NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub
  • Deconstructing Visual Bayhem
  • Deleted/Alternate Scenes
  • The AllSpark Experiment
  • Giant Effing Movie
  • Linkin Park – New Divide
  • The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon
  • Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now
  • Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences
  • The Art of Cybertron
  • The Dark of the Moon Archive
  • The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Bay on Action
  • Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION
  • Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie
  • A Spark of Design
  • T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie
  • Trailers

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Merging Mythologies
  • Climbing the Ranks
  • The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK
  • Motors and Magic
  • Alien Landscape: Cybertron
  • One More Giant Effin’ Movie

BUMBLEBEE

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Feature Film
  • Sector 7 Archive
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron
  • Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen
Previous article
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date & Artwork On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD [Updated]
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayFeaturedNews

Deal Alert: Transformers 6-Movie 4k UHD SteelBook Collection Drops To $100 (List: $153.99)

DealFinder
0
The Bumblebee & Transformers Ultimate 6-Movie Collection

The Transformers 6-Movie 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Collection has dropped to $100.16 on Amazon – the lowest price we’ve seen so far. The boxed set was priced $134 (List: $153.99) when it hit stores on May 30, 2023, but is now 35% off the MSRP.

The 12-disc edition from Paramount Home Media Distribution includes all six films on both UHD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray in SteelBook cases each with unique artwork (see below). The SteelBooks are collected in one fold-out slipcase with magnetic closure. A collectible decal is included.

See an unboxing and review or jump over to Amazon to grab this Limited Edition boxed set while supplies last and at this price.

TRANSFORMERS 6-Movie SteelBook Collection Details:

TRANSFORMERS

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film
  • Commentary by director Michael Bay

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Our World
  • Their War
  • More Than Meets The Eye

TRANSFORMERS: REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film
  • Commentary by Michael Bay, Roberto Orci & Alex Kurtzman

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • The Human Factor: Exacting Revenge of the Fallen
  • A Day with Bay: Tokyo
  • 25 Years of TRANSFORMERS
  • NEST: TRANSFORMER Data Hub
  • Deconstructing Visual Bayhem
  • Deleted/Alternate Scenes
  • The AllSpark Experiment
  • Giant Effing Movie
  • Linkin Park – New Divide
  • The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: DARK OF THE MOON

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Above and Beyond: Exploring Dark of the Moon
  • Uncharted Territory: NASA’s Future Then and Now
  • Deconstructing Chicago: Multi-Angle Sequences
  • The Art of Cybertron
  • The Dark of the Moon Archive
  • The Matrix of Marketing

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Bay on Action
  • Evolution Within Extinction—The Making of TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION
  • Just Another Giant Effin’ Movie
  • A Spark of Design
  • T.J. Miller: Farm Hippie
  • Trailers

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Merging Mythologies
  • Climbing the Ranks
  • The Royal Treatment: TRANSFORMERS in the UK
  • Motors and Magic
  • Alien Landscape: Cybertron
  • One More Giant Effin’ Movie

BUMBLEBEE

Disc 1 – 4K Ultra HD

  • Feature Film

Disc 2 – Blu-ray

  • Feature Film
  • Sector 7 Archive
  • Deleted and Extended Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • Bee Vision: The TRANSFORMERS Robots of Cybertron
  • Bringing BUMBLEBEE to the Big Screen
Previous article
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Release Date & Artwork On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Digital & DVD [Updated]
DealFinder

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved